16 Baby Stocking Stuffers That Will Make Their First Holiday Season Special

Fisher-Price Rattle 'n Rock Maracas

With over 46,200 five-star ratings, these Fisher-Price maracas will keep your baby busy and interested. The musical shakers are easy to hold and are safe to use as a teething toy. If you're concerned about your baby whacking themselves with the toy, rest assured that it has a soft end to prevent injury. One Amazon shopper said, "My daughter is 15 weeks old and doesn't know how to shake a rattle yet, but she can easily grab it. I can put it in her hand and not worry about her hitting her face with a hard object because I just put the cushioned side of the rattle towards her face when in her hand."

To buy: Fisher-Price Rattle 'n Rock Maracas, $6.29 (originally $7.99); amazon.com.