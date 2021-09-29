16 Baby Stocking Stuffers That Will Make Their First Holiday Season Special
The holiday season is already full of cheer, but having a baby makes it even more special than before. Adding to the season's excitement, gift hunting for your little one will take up some of your time during these weeks, but during the hustle and bustle, don't forget about the stocking stuffers.
Not sure what makes for the best baby stocking stuffer? Don't worry. First, take a deep breath, and note that the best baby stocking stuffers are ones that will keep your baby intrigued, no matter what age they are, such astoys that enhance motor and sensory skills or accessories that you know your baby will use throughout the year. No matter if you're seeking Baby's first stocking stuffers or stocking stuffers for toddlers, there are options for every age and interest.
Nora Newcombe, PhD., a developmental psychologist at Temple University in Philadelphia, previously explained to Parents.com that your baby will only be able to observe their surroundings for the first three months. Their eyesight is still developing, so bright and bold colors are the way to go. Newcombe added: "Toys don't have to be black and white, so long as the colors contrast with each other."
As babies get older, their relationship to toys will change."Your baby is fascinated by cause and effect and will enjoy any toy that responds to his actions and makes use of newly acquired motor skills," psychologist Robin Goodman, Ph.D., director of NYU Child Study Center's website aboutourkids.org, previously told Parents.com.
Ahead, shop 16 of the best baby stocking stuffers from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Maisonette to kick start your holiday shopping.
Slotic Baby Teething Toys
You can never have too many baby teething solutions. This one from Slotic also doubles as a pacifier holder that's safe for your baby to help ease the pain of teething. It's also freezer safe, which adds an extra soothing feature to the toy.
To buy: Slotic Baby Teething Toys, $9.99 (originally $11.90); amazon.com.
Fisher-Price Rattle 'n Rock Maracas
With over 46,200 five-star ratings, these Fisher-Price maracas will keep your baby busy and interested. The musical shakers are easy to hold and are safe to use as a teething toy. If you're concerned about your baby whacking themselves with the toy, rest assured that it has a soft end to prevent injury. One Amazon shopper said, "My daughter is 15 weeks old and doesn't know how to shake a rattle yet, but she can easily grab it. I can put it in her hand and not worry about her hitting her face with a hard object because I just put the cushioned side of the rattle towards her face when in her hand."
To buy: Fisher-Price Rattle 'n Rock Maracas, $6.29 (originally $7.99); amazon.com.
The First Years Stack Up Cup Toys
Building motor skills is essential during your baby's first year. If they're bored with their toys, grab these stacking toys for their stocking. There are eight cups in the set, suitable for babies 6 months and older. The stack can flip over to hide things underneath and also has holes at the bottom, which is excellent for water play.
To buy: The First Years Stack Up Cup Toys, $4.99 (originally $6.99); amazon.com.
Munchkin Float and Play Bubbles Bath Toy
Shoppers say this four-piece set has "perfect, fun bath or non-bath toys." Each of the bubbles spins and makes sounds that will grab your baby's attention by stimulating their senses of sight, hearing, and touch. These are suitable for ages 4 months and up.
To buy: Munchkin Float and Play Bubbles Bath Toy, $8.99, amazon.com.
Angelbliss Teething Toy Set
If your baby likes variety, this teething set is a great option for filling the stocking. It has four silicone pieces that soothe and calm them on the fussiest days. Each toy has a different shape that feels different on the gums and is easy to hold. There is also a banana peel that doubles as a soft toothbrush to massage irritated mouths.
To buy: Angelbliss Teething Toy Set, $11.99 (originally $16.99); amazon.com.
Veggie Baby Store Finger Paints
Veggie Baby Store's vegan paints make it easy to get your baby interested in art early. The set includes five non-toxic colors, just in case your little one decides to use the paint as a snack. According to the brand, the formula is completely vegan and made from "veggies that are dairy, sugar, nut, preservative, and gluten-free."
To buy: Veggie Baby Store Finger Paints, $24.98, amazon.com.
Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy
Not only does this take-along musical toy fit into a stocking, but it also fits into little hands from 3 to 36 months old. The toy switches between 10 tunes that your baby can change by pressing the buttons. The best part? It's easy to clean and sanitize after each use.
To buy: Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy, $9.99, buybuybaby.com.
ToBe Ready for Life Soft Baby Book First Year
This soft two-pack of books is packed with sounds, mirrors, and flaps that are perfect for playing peek-a-boo.
To buy: ToBe Ready for Life Soft Baby Book First Year, $22.97 (originally $24.97), amazon.com.
Learning Resources Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog
Nearly 26,700 shoppers gave this sensory toy a five-star rating. One reviewer wrote, "Santa brought this for my 18-month-old, and she's in love with it! I didn't think she would take right to it, as she is very active and doesn't sit still very much, but she sat quietly and contently for a while with this toy. I love that she is having fun with something that is helping her fine motor skills. It's a win-win situation."
To buy: Learning Resources Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog, $14.99, amazon.com.
WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Cube
"Baby Shark" is the catchiest baby anthem there is out there. New to it? Both you and your little one will love it (if it doesn't drive you bonkers). This plush shark toy is soft for safety and easy to squeeze. Your baby will enjoy figuring out how to get the song to play. This is best suitable for babies 24 months and up.
To buy: WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Cube, $7.99, amazon.com.
Ugg Jesse Bow II Bootie & Beanie Set
Don't feel like you have to fill your baby's stocking with toys and trinkets. Instead, sneak this bootie and beanie set into their sock. The booties have a shearling lining to keep feet warm, and they stretch so that they are not tight around growing feet. Both the hat and the booties have a dainty silk bow for extra detail.
To buy: Ugg Jesse Bow II Bootie & Beanie Set, $80, nordstrom.com.
Wubbanub Puppy Pacifier Toy
Lovies that hold pacifiers are a convenient two-in-one toy. Slip this puppy Wubbanub into your baby's stocking as a gift. It will make routine traveling and day-to-day life easy without having to stop 100 times to search for pacifiers.
To buy: Wubbanub Puppy Pacifier Toy, $14.95, nordstrom.com.
EZPZ Mini Cup & Straw
These mini cups are the best for containing spills. The mug is small so that tiny hands can properly grasp it. It also teaches your little one how to drink from a cup and includes a small straw that doesn't harm teeth. The silicone has a soft texture, and the cup has a weighted bottom to make it stable and easier for your child to handle.
To buy: EZPZ Mini Cup & Straw, $14.99, nordstrom.com.
Bibs 2-Pack Pacifiers
If this is your baby's first holiday season, be sure to grab a pack of these soft pacifiers that instantly soothe.
To buy: Bibs 2-Pack Pacifiers, $15.99, nordstrom.com.
Constructive Playthings Push Along Animal Play Set
For ages 12 months and older, this set of three push toys fits perfectly into a stocking. Each toy has colorful beads that wrap along the animal shapes, encouraging exploration and imagination. The beads also make sounds as the animals glide across the floor.
To buy: Constructive Playthings Push Along Animal Play Set, $23.99, maisonette.com.
Bajo Snail Sortroller
This wooden snail toy is sure to keep your baby entertained in two ways. They can move the base with wheels across the floor. They play with the body of the snail which is a shape sorter for the wooden blocks inside.
To buy: Bajo Snail Sortroller, $63, maisonette.com.