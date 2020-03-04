Toys

Target's Highly Anticipated Lego Collab Is Finally Available, and It's Going to Sell Out Fast
Prices start at $2
14 Last-Minute Gifts for Kids That Will Get There in Time for Christmas
These great toys, digital games, and subscriptions will have you wondering what all that supply chain panic is about.
The 10 Best Baby Walkers and Activity Centers to Help Your Baby Cruise Into Toddlerhood
These toys from Baby Einstein, Skip Hop, VTech, and more keep babies' brains and bodies active.
These Black Friday Disney Deals Are Exactly What We Asked Our Fairy Godmothers For
When you wish upon a saaaale... you'll find gifts for all the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars fans in your life.
Amazon's Black Friday Sale Has the Best Deals on Toys We've Seen All Year
Find tablets, Barbies, Lego sets, and fidget toys for up to 50 percent off.
Best Toys of 2021 for Big Kids
Children in kindergarten and elementary school start thinking more deeply, and these 16 toys reflect that. Building toys get more elaborate, science kits illuminate concepts they're learning in school, and games start to involve real strategy and literacy skills.
More Toys

Best Toys of 2021 for Preschoolers
Once kids reach age 3, imagination and play take off in wild new directions! The two dozen toys here reflect a diversity of interests: art toys, surprise toys, vehicles, games, and playsets with characters ripe for made-up storylines.
Best Baby and Toddler Toys of 2021
While the littlest kids might play with any of these 10 toys by themselves for a bit, they'll learn even more if you get involved, too. Show your toddler how things stack or fit together, make a comment about what toy figures are doing, and praise your kid's musical curiosity or nurturing instincts.
Parents' 50 Best Toys for Kids of 2021
Oprah's Favorite Things List of 2021 Has Thoughtful Gifts That Kids of All Ages Will Love
Fisher-Price Releases Special Edition Chatter Telephone—And It Actually Takes Calls
Pretend Play Just Got Very Useful: These Toy Vacuums Have Real Suction

These Latest Deals From Amazon's 2021 Holiday Toy List Are So Good, You May Finish Your Holiday Shopping Now

Find Magna Tiles, balance bikes, Kindle Fires, and more fun gifts for kids of all ages.

Target Has an Under-the-Radar Clearance Section with So Many of Your Kids' Favorite Character Toys on Sale
You Can Buy These Barbie Gymnasts for Your Own Little Team USA Superfans
Your Old Polly Pocket Could Be Worth Hundreds
Mattel Wants Your Old Toys Back for Their New PlayBack Program
The Original American Girl Dolls Are Back
6 Multicultural Toy Brands Kids Will Love
6 Screen-Free Audio Speakers for Kids
The Best Fidget Toys for Kids on Amazon
6 Anti-Racist Kids Brands To Support
Barbie Releases Eleanor Roosevelt Doll in Time For International Women's Day
The 15 Best Outdoor Toys for Keeping Toddlers Busy Playing Outside
Hasbro Rebrands Potato Head Toys With Gender-Neutral Name
The Best Indoor Play Gyms for Toddlers to Bounce, Jump, and Climb On
The Cancellation of 'Caillou' is Being Celebrated By Parents, But Here Are Six Toys to Help Soften the Blow for Kids
Pixar's 'Soul' Is Taking Over the Internet - Here's Where to Shop Toys and Merch From the Beloved New Movie
2020 Holiday Toys May Not Have Been Safety-Inspected—Here's What Parents Need to Know
Disney's Mystery Savings Event Includes Over 1,200 Products at Surprise Discounts, Including Frozen Toys
NYC’s Iconic FAO Schwarz Toy Store Is Turning Into an Airbnb for One Night This Year
New Hello Kitty Line of Dolls and Collectibles Leans Into Our Millennial Love of Nostalgia
The Barbie Extra Line is Totally Over-the-Top But Sending the Right Message
These Stuffed Animals Help Kids Learn to Accept Emotions, and They're Nominated for Toy of the Year
Parents' 45 Best Toys for Kids of 2020
Best Toys of 2020 for Big Kids
Best Baby and Toddler Toys of 2020
Best Toys of 2020 for School-Age Kids
