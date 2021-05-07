The Parents-Approved Must-Have Products of the Month

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Snooze

Oh, the irony of waking your kid because you were noodling with the sound machine. The Hatch Rest Mini pairs with an app, so you can turn it on, set a timer, or tweak the volume without tiptoeing into their room. Given that it's about hockey-puck-size, you can tote it other places, too, and turn on classic soothing sounds that bring the zzz's.

Summer on the Bluffs book Credit: Courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers

Read

Sunny Hostin, mom and host on The View, has written her first novel, and it's juicy. Summer on the Bluffs follows three women and their godmother who are spending one last summer together on Martha's Vineyard. It hits all the escapist notes you'd want in a tale of secrets and lies by omission, while also tackling the complex nuances of womanhood, race, and place.

Stabilo Woody 3-in-1 pencils Credit: Courtesy of Stabilo

Create

If your craft corner is out of control, it's time to streamline with a rainbow pack of Stabilo Woody 3-in-1 pencils, which cover your kid's need for crayons, watercolors, and colored pencils. Your little artist can even draw on the windows—the marks will wash right off.

Good Inside with Dr. Becky podcast album art Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Becky Kennedy

Listen

"What's the best way to handle tantrums?" "How can I ease my kid's fears?" On the new podcast Good Inside With Dr. Becky, Parents advisor and clinical psychologist Becky Kennedy, Ph.D., offers honest advice on questions like these, asked by real parents. You'll come out of each episode with ways to both strengthen your bond with your child and help them develop emotional skills. It's like free therapy right in your headphones.