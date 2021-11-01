The Making of a Professional Athlete

McClain says that Konnor was able to keep training with one other gymnast, but the pandemic affected her through the trickle-down stress from her old coach, whose only business is the gym. "When that shut down, and I totally understand that, if you own a small business, that is your life, that is your income, and I think it really put them on the edge, which had a direct effect on Konnor—that anxiety that they were feeling," says McClain. "That aspect of it was very hard for her, to catch their feedback and catch their anxiety. It never got any better from there, so I think it had gotten to the point where she was ready to find something new."