Sports Gear Guidelines

Sure, some children are all but glued to their first baseball glove or determined to wear their first uniform day and night. But these days most kids are desperate for The Next Big Thing -- the Nike Air Zoom Ultraflights, the Official NCAA Championship Volleyball, CCM's X-Ray translucent hockey helmet. Scores of parents have been overwhelmed by today's surfeit of bells and whistles. How to know when you should spend and when you should skimp? Experts offer these guidelines: