Watch: How to Make Sure Your Child's Helmet Fits Properly
A new report shows that almost 50 percent of parents don't make their child wear a helmet. Here's why it's important, and how to get a proper fit.
Sports Safety: The Manual Every Parent Needs
Any activity can be accident-free if you help your child follow these key injury-prevention rules.
Spring Safety Checkup: 12 Ways to Prepare Kids for a Healthy Season Outdoors
Read this before the kids head outside to play. These 12 tips will help them have a fun—and accident-free—spring whether they're in a sport or just hanging out at the playground.
Mouth-Guard Maintenance
It's important that your child keeps his mouth guard clean. Find out why and how here.
Summer Sports Safety Checklist
Important tips on how to keep your kids safe when they're playing outside this summer.
Sports Gear Guidelines
What sports equipment does your young athlete really need? We tell you when to spend -- and when to skimp.