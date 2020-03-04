Exercise

Kids who have fun playing games and sports now can develop healthy exercise habits to last a lifetime. Find out how to encourage your child (without pushing) and ways to foster good sportsmanship.

Apple launches its Fitness+ service today. It’s cheaper than Peleton and pretty convenient for any parent—pandemic or otherwise—especially if you’re already a fan of the Apple Watch, iPad, or iPhone.
At home with a rambunctious toddler or preschooler? Here's how to exercise in a way that gets your heart pumping and helps run down their energy, too.
Get your body moving at home with these simple and fun barre techniques. All you need is a countertop, sink, heavy chair, or sofa and some good music to boot.
Feel stronger in a week with this new-mom workout from Tracy Anderson, fitness guru to Gwyneth Paltrow.
Grab your baby, head outside and get back into shape after giving birth with this easy walk/jog workout. The right gear makes it safe and fun for both of you.
Bring sexy back (maybe even better than before!) with this fun Brazilian butt workout that's appropriate for women of all fitness levels. Get ready for a beautiful booty, momma.
Bumps and bruises happen, but so do more serious problems. At least 2 million kids under age 19 go to the E.R. for sports and recreation injuries each year, notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tommy John, D.C., coauthor of Minimize Injury, Maximize Performance, shares how to protect your kiddo.

