You may know it as just your local playground, but the simple structures found in most schoolyards can be used like equipment at a family-friendly gym. We asked Sheila Dunn, certified personal trainer and family wellness director at the Meadowlands Area YMCA in Rutherford, New Jersey, to design a circuit of playground exercises guaranteed to help you and your kids get into the swing of staying fit.

Hanging Crunches

Grip an overhead bar or set of rings. Lift your knees and bring them as close to your chest as you can. Drop your legs and repeat five times to start, then work up to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.

Good for: arms and core muscles