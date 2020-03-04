Sports

Kids who play sports learn about teamwork and sportsmanship, while working on hand-eye coordination and getting their heart rate up. Find out what sports are right for your kids, how much is too much, and ways to find balance during the busy school year.

The Making of a Professional Athlete
Very few youth athletes go on to make a career of their sport. For the ones who do, it takes time, support, and money—not to mention passion and raw talent. Families of rising young sports stars share their stories.
The Change Youth Sports Needs After the Pandemic: More Fun
Soccer superstar Alex Morgan and experts across the country call for making the sports experience for kids more fun. Here's why.
The Untapped Potential of Mixed-Gender Youth Sports
Since the 1990s, youth sports have become sex-segregated, expensive, and specialized at earlier ages. As more parents and coaches look to sports life after COVID, could mixed-gender teams increase participation and level the playing field?
Kids Need 'Real-Life Ted Lassos': How Youth Sports Coaches Can Help Heal a Generation Coming Out of the COVID Pandemic
There are great benefits for kids participating on a youth athletic team. When coaches receive training in trauma support, they can be part of the mental health recovery everyone needs.
Dominique Dawes Says Competitive Sports Can Be 'Toxic' for Kids, but Parents Can Help
Four-time Olympic medalist Dominique Dawes is outspoken about the "toxic culture" in competitive sports. The gymnast and mom of four has advice for parents to protect kids from its harmful effects.
17-Year-Old Breaks Her Own World Record, Wins Team USA's First Gold Medal at Tokyo Paralympics
"If you told me this a few years ago, I wouldn't even think I'd be alive so just being here and being able to have this experience and this—unbelievable," Anastasia Pagonis said.
U.S. Olympic Diver Was Adopted from Orphanage at 18 Months by Single Gay Dad: 'An Amazing Journey'
Jerry Windle had wanted to be a father for as long as he could remember—and then he heard about a little boy who needed a home.
Allyson Felix Wins First Medal Since Becoming a Mom—Is Now Most Decorated Female Track Olympian
"Hopefully, a lot of mothers will see themselves in me," she told reporters earlier this week. "I just want to be that inspiration."
Tom Daley Delights Fans After Being Spotted Knitting in the Stands During Diving Final in Tokyo
Sunisa Lee Clinches All-Around Gymnastics Gold Then Tearfully Celebrates with Team: 'We're So Proud,' Dad Says
Lydia Jacoby, 17, Wins Olympic Gold Wearing Her Pink Childhood Goggles
The Girl Who Went Viral for Skateboarding in a Fairy Costume at Age 7 Is Now an Olympic Medalist

German Gymnasts Wear Full-Body Unitards at Tokyo Olympics to Feel More 'Confident and Comfortable'

Some members of the team also wore unitards at a meet in April to take a stand against sexualization in the sport.

Simone Biles Just Broke Another Record
How Pro Skateboarder Brighton Zeuner is Shattering Records En Route to the Olympics
German Gymnasts Opt for Full-Body Suits Over Leotards to Take Stand Against Sexualization of Sport
Arizona Coach Pumped Breast Milk for Her Baby During Halftime of NCAA Women's Championship Game
UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Performs to Kendrick Lamar, Missy Elliott & More in Another Viral Routine
I Tried Apple’s New Streaming Workout Video Service and It’s Perfect for Busy Moms
Simone Biles Hasn't Done This Gymnastics Move In a Decade—But She Still Nailed It
7 Ways to Exercise at Home With a Toddler or Preschooler
I’m a Mom and a Barre Instructor: Here Are 7 Moves You Can Do at Home
2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, IOC Member Says
My 6-Year-Old Is a Triathlete, and My Biggest Inspiration
You Can Do Outdoor Yoga With Lemurs at This Hotel in England
Boy Bullied Over His Homemade University of Tennessee T-Shirt Gets Scholarship to School
We Need to Stop Pressuring Kids to Be the Best at Their Sport
When Should You Let Your Kids Quit a Sport or Hobby?
A Pennsylvania Teenager Just Won $3 Million in the First-Ever Fortnite World Cup
15-Year-Old Wimbledon Qualifier from Florida Defeats Her Idol Venus Williams in Shocking Debut
This College Basketball Team Banned Smartphones. Now It's in the Finals
The Tracy Anderson Weight Loss Workout for New Moms
Walking with Baby: Tips and Gear to Get Back In Shape
The Best Post-Baby Butt Workout
"Bikini Body Mommy" Founder Posts an Honest "PSA" About Her Weight Loss Journey
Ab Rehab After Pregnancy: The Tupler Technique
5 Simple Pregnancy Exercises for Every Trimester
6 Step At-Home Barre Workout
