The Making of a Professional Athlete
Very few youth athletes go on to make a career of their sport. For the ones who do, it takes time, support, and money—not to mention passion and raw talent. Families of rising young sports stars share their stories.
The Change Youth Sports Needs After the Pandemic: More Fun
Soccer superstar Alex Morgan and experts across the country call for making the sports experience for kids more fun. Here's why.
The Untapped Potential of Mixed-Gender Youth Sports
Since the 1990s, youth sports have become sex-segregated, expensive, and specialized at earlier ages. As more parents and coaches look to sports life after COVID, could mixed-gender teams increase participation and level the playing field?
Kids Need 'Real-Life Ted Lassos': How Youth Sports Coaches Can Help Heal a Generation Coming Out of the COVID Pandemic
There are great benefits for kids participating on a youth athletic team. When coaches receive training in trauma support, they can be part of the mental health recovery everyone needs.
Dominique Dawes Says Competitive Sports Can Be 'Toxic' for Kids, but Parents Can Help
Four-time Olympic medalist Dominique Dawes is outspoken about the "toxic culture" in competitive sports. The gymnast and mom of four has advice for parents to protect kids from its harmful effects.
17-Year-Old Breaks Her Own World Record, Wins Team USA's First Gold Medal at Tokyo Paralympics
"If you told me this a few years ago, I wouldn't even think I'd be alive so just being here and being able to have this experience and this—unbelievable," Anastasia Pagonis said.