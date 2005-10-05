Print It: Back-to-School
Memory Match Games
Sharpen your child's mind with these adorable animal memory games. Just color, glue front to back, and cut out.
Homework Help
Get organized this year with our printable homework helpers, and make it easier than ever for your schoolkid to keep track of his assignments.
"Progress" Reports
What did your little one learn this week? What is she going to work on next? Print our simple "progress" reports and fill them out together each week.
Happy Morning Calendar and Stickers
Encourage good days with our Happy Morning Calendar and Stickers, and use them when your children start their day with a smile. (Note: Use glue or tape, or print stickers on full-sheet labels, like Avery 8165 White Inkjet Address Labels, 8 1/2" by 11").
Good Night Chart and Stickers
Eliminate the bedtime blues with our Good Night Chart. Give your child a Star Sticker every time she goes to sleep without a fuss! (Note: Use glue or tape, or print stickers on full-sheet labels, like Avery 8165 White Inkjet Address Labels, 8 1/2" by 11").
School Stickers
Use these colorful stickers to decorate blah school supplies, or put them just about anywhere! (Note: Use glue or tape, or print stickers on full-sheet labels, like Avery 8165 White Inkjet Address Labels, 8 1/2" by 11").
Lunch-box Love Notes
Even though she's headed off to school, let her know she's always on your mind by tucking a love note in her lunch. Print ours out, then add your own message if you want.
Clip 'N' Save Important Numbers
Make sure you, your spouse, your child, your babysitter, and those who need to know have the 411 with our Clip 'N' Save Important Numbers. Just print, clip, and stash in a safe place in case of an emergency.
Bookplates
Who does this book belong to? With our sweet Mother Goose-themed bookplates, you'll never have to wonder. Just print, cut, and stick them on! (Note: Use glue or tape, or print bookplates on full-sheet labels, like Avery 8165 White Inkjet Address Labels, 8 1/2" by 11").
Bookmarks
Help your child remember where he left off in his favorite books with these cute bookmarks. Just print and fold!
Related Links
Parents Magazine
Comments