Print It: Back-to-School

Getting ready for school can be a challenge. Parents.com's back-to-school printables make everything from morning madness to bedtime blues a little easier (and a lot more fun!).

Memory Match Games

Sharpen your child's mind with these adorable animal memory games. Just color, glue front to back, and cut out.

Homework Week

Homework Help

Get organized this year with our printable homework helpers, and make it easier than ever for your schoolkid to keep track of his assignments.

Making Progress

"Progress" Reports

What did your little one learn this week? What is she going to work on next? Print our simple "progress" reports and fill them out together each week.

happy_morning

Happy Morning Calendar and Stickers

Encourage good days with our Happy Morning Calendar and Stickers, and use them when your children start their day with a smile. (Note: Use glue or tape, or print stickers on full-sheet labels, like Avery 8165 White Inkjet Address Labels, 8 1/2" by 11").

good_night_chart

Good Night Chart and Stickers

Eliminate the bedtime blues with our Good Night Chart. Give your child a Star Sticker every time she goes to sleep without a fuss! (Note: Use glue or tape, or print stickers on full-sheet labels, like Avery 8165 White Inkjet Address Labels, 8 1/2" by 11").

school_stickers

School Stickers

Use these colorful stickers to decorate blah school supplies, or put them just about anywhere! (Note: Use glue or tape, or print stickers on full-sheet labels, like Avery 8165 White Inkjet Address Labels, 8 1/2" by 11").

lunchbox_lovenotes

Lunch-box Love Notes

Even though she's headed off to school, let her know she's always on your mind by tucking a love note in her lunch. Print ours out, then add your own message if you want.

important_numbers

Clip 'N' Save Important Numbers

Make sure you, your spouse, your child, your babysitter, and those who need to know have the 411 with our Clip 'N' Save Important Numbers. Just print, clip, and stash in a safe place in case of an emergency.

bookplates

Bookplates

Who does this book belong to? With our sweet Mother Goose-themed bookplates, you'll never have to wonder. Just print, cut, and stick them on! (Note: Use glue or tape, or print bookplates on full-sheet labels, like Avery 8165 White Inkjet Address Labels, 8 1/2" by 11").

bookmarks

Bookmarks

Help your child remember where he left off in his favorite books with these cute bookmarks. Just print and fold!

