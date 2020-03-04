Other Printables

No matter the occasion, look to our collection of free printable activity pages to keep your kids busy and entertained for hours. We've got language-building sheets, party invitations, cards, and more.

Most Recent

FamilyFun Printables
Use this handy index to find links to printable templates as featured in FamilyFun publications.
Print It: When Teachers Call Home
Sometimes the hardest part of solving classroom troubles is pinpointing what the problem is. Keep track of your child's school progress and assignments with these printables -- then make room on the fridge for when the good grades start coming home!
Printable Thank-You Stickers
Pack more punch into your thank-you notes with these cool decals.
Make Math Fun
Print these cool math games for a brainy day.
Printable Mandarin Chinese and Spanish Flash Cards
Want to give your child a head start on learning a foreign language? Check out our number and color flash cards for Mandarin Chinese and Spanish.
Printable Tangram Puzzles
Puzzle the mind with three different versions.
More Other Printables

Fish Facts Printable
Teach Your Kids About Money with Parents Bucks
Is your 2-year-old already fascinated with your wallet? It's not too early to start teaching good money sense. Use our Parents Bucks to start educating your toddlers -- and your big kids -- about the value of a dollar.
Printables to Stimulate Baby's Vision
Printable Cubes: Make Language Learning Fun
Print and Color Greeting Cards
Mazes and Puzzles

Mother Goose Memory Game

Whether your little one is 2 or 6, she'll love our classic game with a barnyard twist!

