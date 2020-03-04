Other Printables

FamilyFun Printables
Use this handy index to find links to printable templates as featured in FamilyFun publications.
Print It: When Teachers Call Home
Sometimes the hardest part of solving classroom troubles is pinpointing what the problem is. Keep track of your child's school progress and assignments with these printables -- then make room on the fridge for when the good grades start coming home!
Printable Thank-You Stickers
Pack more punch into your thank-you notes with these cool decals.
Make Math Fun
Print these cool math games for a brainy day.
Printable Mandarin Chinese and Spanish Flash Cards
Want to give your child a head start on learning a foreign language? Check out our number and color flash cards for Mandarin Chinese and Spanish.
Printable Tangram Puzzles
Puzzle the mind with three different versions.