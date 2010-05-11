Fill-in-the-Blank Worksheets
Animal Antics Fill-in-the-Blank Reading Worksheet
Help your child complete each sentence using the words in the suggestion box. Then, practice reading the sentences aloud! For more fill-in-the-blank worksheets continue through the slide show. Print out each worksheet one by one or get a complete workbook at the end.
Clothes Fill-in-the-Blank Reading Worksheet
Help your child describe different articles of clothing by filling in the blank of each sentence with words from the box. Plus, she will love coloring in the pictures at the end!
A Musical Family Fill-in-the-Blank Reading Worksheet
This worksheet doubles as a reading exercise and a great jumping off point for discussion. As your child fills in the blanks of each sentence, ask him about his own musical tastes and what each instrument sounds like.
Our Vacation Fill-in-the-Blank Reading Worksheet
Listen as your child completes each sentence with the words in the box that describe a family vacation.
Things We Like Fill-in-the-Blank Reading Worksheet
Ask your child about her likes and dislikes as she fills in each sentence with words from the word box.
At the Farm Fill-in-the-Blank Reading Worksheet
Your child will learn about life on a farm as she uses words from the word box to complete each sentence.
Going to School Fill-in-the-Blank Reading Worksheet
Help your child get excited about going to school as he fills in the blanks using the words from the word box.
Opposites Fill-in-the-Blank Reading Worksheet
Teach your child about opposites as he works to fill the blanks of each sentence. Then, ask him to give you other examples of objects that are opposites.
The Park Fill-in-the-Blank Reading Worksheet
Complete each sentence with words from the word box. As your child completes the worksheet, ask her about her favorite activities to do at the park.
What I Like Fill-in-the-Blank Reading Worksheet
Help your child fill in each sentence using the words from the word box. Plus, she will love telling you what she likes and doesn't like.
Fill-in-the-Blank Workbook
Download the entire fill-in-the-blank workbook for hours of educational fun.
