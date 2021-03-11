9 Free St. Patrick's Day Coloring Pages for Kids
Originally established to honor St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, this holiday has turned into a worldwide celebration of Irish culture. Get your kids excited for March 17 with these free printable St. Patrick's Day coloring pages!
Little Leprechaun
Mischievous leprechauns have appeared in Irish folklore for centuries. How will your child color his shaggy beard and clicking heels?
Lucky Shamrocks
According to legend, St. Patrick used shamrocks to teach the Holy Trinity; the three leaves represented the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Nowadays shamrocks are an iconic symbol of good luck.
St. Patrick's Day Symbols
These famous St. Patrick's Day symbols—leprechauns, shamrocks, rainbows, and gold coins—are perfect for coloring and cutting out to hang on the fridge.
Playful Patterns
Kids will love coloring the stripes and polka dots inside of these patterned shamrocks. Buckled top hats and five-point stars round out this printable St. Patrick's Day coloring page.
Lucky Charms
Filled with horseshoes and four-leaf clovers, this St. Patrick's coloring page will give you the luck of the Irish!
Irish Top Hat
In Irish folklore and fairytales, leprechauns always wear green top hats. This one comes with a buckle and a lucky shamrock.
Pot of Gold
According to Irish mythology, those sneaky leprechauns hide their pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. The elusive location is impossible to find, which protects their stash from treasure-hunting humans.
End of the Rainbow
With this free St. Patrick's Day coloring page, kids can use crayons, markers, or colored pencils to decorate their own pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.
Happy St. Patrick's Day!
Display this coloring page in your window to deliver a cheerful greeting for neighbors: Happy St. Patrick's Day!