10 Too-Cute Mermaid Coloring Pages

Emma Darvick
Whether you're throwing a mermaid-themed birthday party or just have a little one who is obsessed with The Little Mermaid, download and print our mermaid coloring pages for some free fun. You may even spot an Ariel lookalike in this bunch of fishy friends!
Swimming Little Mermaid


Gus up this young mermaid leaving her castle under the sea.

Teen Dream Mermaid


Dance among the seaweed with this serene teen mermaid.

Sassy Starfish


Bat your lashes with this stylish mini mermaid and her sassy starfish friends.

Happy Fishes


Hang with this happy mermaid and all her fishy friends.

Ocean Beauty


Strike a pose with this long-haired beauty and her bubbly fish friend.

Shell Treasures


Shine like a seashell in the rough with this fashionably fishy mermaid.

Hang Loose


Lounge on the sea floor and let your long hair float in the waves!

Anything But Crabby


We promise these crabby mermaid friends won't pinch!

Mermaid in the Sun


Just imagining what it would be like to be part of your world.

Smashing Seahorses


This Ariel lookalike loves her seahorse friends!

