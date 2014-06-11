Butterfly Coloring Page
Swish! Download this sweet butterfly printable to charm your child.
Butterflies flutter and flitter in the wind, going from flower to flower to gather nectar. If your child loves watching or catching butterflies, download and print out this free butterfly coloring page.
Our butterfly coloring sheet shows a pretty butterfly soaring in the sky above spring flowers. Have your child fill in the wings and petals with every color of the rainbow.
