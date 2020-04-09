10 Free Earth Day Coloring Pages for Kids

By Nicole Harris
Updated April 09, 2020
Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
Looking for a fun Earth Day activity to do at home? Get out the markers and print these free coloring pages full of animals, nature, and earth-friendly messages to teach kids about taking care of our planet.
Love Our Planet

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
Earth Day falls on April 22 every year. People worldwide celebrate with rallies, demonstrations, community service, outdoor activities, and more.

Planting Roots

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
We've all planted roots on Earth, and this coloring page demonstrates that concept in an artistic way. 

Clean Ocean

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
Keeping our oceans clean benefits underwater creatures like whales, fish, crabs, and seals.

African Safari

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
Deforestation, climate change, and other environmental issues threaten wild animals like the ones in this coloring page.

Majestic Scenery

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
Print out this Earth Day coloring page to celebrate our planet's mountains, trees, and flowers.

Peace on Earth

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
On April 22, people gather in peace and harmony to rally for our beloved planet. 

Tall Tree

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
Trees provide much-needed oxygen, house woodland animals, and reduce storm water runoff. Consider planting one in honor of Earth Day this year. 

Happy Earth Day

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
Print out this "Happy Earth Day" coloring page for your child, and hang it up on April 22.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
The "reduce, reuse, recycle" mantra is important for environmental conservation. Use this coloring page to teach it to your children.  

Conservation and Preservation

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
In this Earth Day coloring page, the recycling logo is mixed with flowers and leaves.

