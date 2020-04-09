10 Free Earth Day Coloring Pages for Kids
Love Our Planet
Earth Day falls on April 22 every year. People worldwide celebrate with rallies, demonstrations, community service, outdoor activities, and more.
Planting Roots
We've all planted roots on Earth, and this coloring page demonstrates that concept in an artistic way.
Clean Ocean
Keeping our oceans clean benefits underwater creatures like whales, fish, crabs, and seals.
African Safari
Deforestation, climate change, and other environmental issues threaten wild animals like the ones in this coloring page.
Majestic Scenery
Print out this Earth Day coloring page to celebrate our planet's mountains, trees, and flowers.
Peace on Earth
On April 22, people gather in peace and harmony to rally for our beloved planet.
Tall Tree
Trees provide much-needed oxygen, house woodland animals, and reduce storm water runoff. Consider planting one in honor of Earth Day this year.
Happy Earth Day
Print out this "Happy Earth Day" coloring page for your child, and hang it up on April 22.
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
The "reduce, reuse, recycle" mantra is important for environmental conservation. Use this coloring page to teach it to your children.
Conservation and Preservation
In this Earth Day coloring page, the recycling logo is mixed with flowers and leaves.