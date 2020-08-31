10 Printable Back-to-School Coloring Pages for Kids

By Nicole Harris
Updated August 31, 2020
Eric Jeon

Whether your kids are heading back to the classroom this September, settling into a new remote learning routine, or doing a little of both, you can print these coloring pages at home to get them excited for the new school year.

School Bus

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

Whether they go classic yellow or opt for a rainbow of colors and patterns, there's no wrong way to deck out this school bus.

School Building

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

Prepare children for drop-off by letting them doll up the front of this school with all the fun details they can imagine.

School Supplies

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

Textbooks, pencils, and crayons, oh my!

Backpack

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

Perhaps the best part of going back to school? Filling your brand-new backpack with your fresh supplies!

Happy Students

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

Just think of all the homework you could do with life-sized pencils!

Textbooks

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

This sturdy set of textbooks is probably full of new math, reading, and history lessons.

Teddy Bear

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

Adorable teddy bears enjoy learning, too!

First-Day-of-School Fun

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

Judging by his wide smile, this little kid had an amazing first day of school.

Riding the Bus

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

If your child is a little unsure of hopping back on the bus, print this picture and start coloring to get them excited again.

School Staples

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

No matter what grade your children are starting, reading and writing are back-to-school staples.

