10 Printable Back-to-School Coloring Pages for Kids
Whether your kids are heading back to the classroom this September, settling into a new remote learning routine, or doing a little of both, you can print these coloring pages at home to get them excited for the new school year.
School Bus
Whether they go classic yellow or opt for a rainbow of colors and patterns, there's no wrong way to deck out this school bus.
School Building
Prepare children for drop-off by letting them doll up the front of this school with all the fun details they can imagine.
School Supplies
Textbooks, pencils, and crayons, oh my!
Backpack
Perhaps the best part of going back to school? Filling your brand-new backpack with your fresh supplies!
Happy Students
Just think of all the homework you could do with life-sized pencils!
Textbooks
This sturdy set of textbooks is probably full of new math, reading, and history lessons.
Teddy Bear
Adorable teddy bears enjoy learning, too!
First-Day-of-School Fun
Judging by his wide smile, this little kid had an amazing first day of school.
Riding the Bus
If your child is a little unsure of hopping back on the bus, print this picture and start coloring to get them excited again.
School Staples
No matter what grade your children are starting, reading and writing are back-to-school staples.