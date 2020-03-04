Printables

Try our free printable activities and pages to keep your kids busy. You'll find more than coloring pages here. Check out stickers, party invitations, calendars, place cards, and so much more.

Most Recent

10 Free Coloring Pages for Teens

10 Free Earth Day Coloring Pages for Kids

Looking for a fun Earth Day activity to do at home? Get out the markers and print these free coloring pages full of animals, nature, and earth-friendly messages to teach kids about taking care of our planet.
10 Free Coloring Pages That Will Keep Your Kids Occupied at Home

Print out these free coloring pages to entertain your kids. All you need is a box of crayons, markers, or colored pencils.
Over 100 Museums, Libraries, and Galleries Are Offering Free, Printable Coloring Sheets

Download. Print. Color. Relax.
9 Printable Unicorn Coloring Pages

Get the markers out and make an average day a little more magical (for free!) by printing out a few of our favorite fairy, rainbow, and baby unicorn coloring pages.
10 Too-Cute Mermaid Coloring Pages

Whether you're throwing a mermaid-themed birthday party or just have a little one who is obsessed with The Little Mermaid, download and print our mermaid coloring pages for some free fun. You may even spot an Ariel lookalike in this bunch of fishy friends!
More Printables

Fill-in-the-Blank Worksheets

Help your child practice his reading skills with these free fill-in-the-blank worksheets.
Butterfly Coloring Page

Swish! Download this sweet butterfly printable to charm your child.
Printables to Stimulate Baby's Vision

FamilyFun Printables

Printable Table-Setting Place Mats

Printable Thank-You Stickers

Mod Garlands

String these cheerful strands from cabinets, the buffet, the walls, or even down the table.

All Printables

Printable Tangram Puzzles

Color By Number and More Printable Coloring Pages

Find-the-Word Worksheets

Uppercase and Lowercase Practice

SUPER WHY Coloring Book Pages

Martha Speaks Coloring Book Pages

15 Cute Animal Coloring Pages

Fish Facts Printable

Teach Your Kids About Money with Parents Bucks

Printable Cubes: Make Language Learning Fun

Print and Color Greeting Cards

Mother Goose Memory Game

Print It: Back-to-School

Mazes and Puzzles

Print It: Bingo Cards

