Throw a Party for Your Pet

These edibles will feed hungry beasts of the two-legged variety.

For the Dog Bites, insert cooked hot dogs into hamburger buns. Add eyes and ears cut from white American cheese (fresh slices from the deli counter work best) and black beans for pupils and noses. Secure the features with dabs of mustard.

For Kitty's Fave Pizzas, roll out a 13.8-ounce tube of pizza dough on a floured surface. Use 3-inch or 4-inch heart- and egg-shaped cookie cutters to cut the dough (we got six of each shape from one tube). Press a heart and an egg shape together to form each fish. Add pizza sauce, shredded cheese, a black olive slice for the eye, and half a black olive slice for the mouth. Bake the pizzas as directed on the dough's packaging.