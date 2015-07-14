Set plastic party cups half-filled with water in three to five rows. Label the cups for scoring, with cups placed closest to the kids worth one point, and those farther away worth more. Set out a bucket of Ping- Pong balls.

To mix it up a bit, buy a few blue or green balls or color some with markers. Award double points for a green ball landed in a cup and triple points for a blue. Each player gets 30 seconds to throw as many balls as possible into the cups. The player finishing with the highest score wins.