9 Cinco de Mayo Party Ideas for a Fun Fiesta at Home

Add some spice to your Cinco de Mayo with these strictly sweet, pepper-shaped candies. Here’s how to make them.

Heat the oven to 200°. Place several unwrapped Tootsie Roll Midgees (you'll need two for each pepper) on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. When the oven is warm, turn off the heat and place the candies inside to soften (they can be left there as you work). For each pepper, knead together two Midgees, then mold them around the tip of a pretzel stick, as shown. Let them cool.

Melt red candy wafers in a microwave-safe drinking glass according to the package directions. (We used about half a bag each of green and red candy wafers to make 13 peppers.) Using the pretzels as handles, dip the peppers into the melted candy, tap off the excess, and lay them on parchment to set. When they have hardened, break off each pretzel stem so it's a half-inch long. Melt green candy wafers, then dip the stems into the candy and let the green coating set.

Originally published in the May 2012 issue of FamilyFun