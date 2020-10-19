6 Halloween Piñatas to Make Your Socially Distanced Party Perfect

By Diana Aydin
October 19, 2020
Courtesy of PinatasandPartyShop

Start a new Halloween tradition with these festive piñatas that are sure to be a hit.

1. Green Monster

This little Frankenstein-inspired piñatas is sure to to get kids feeling festive.

2. Sugar Skulls

These colorful sugar skulls are ready to be cracked open for treats.

3. Coffins

Up the spooky vibes with these adorable candy-filled coffins.

4. Feliz Mini Ghosts

These adorable ghosts are handmade and can double as festive decor before the big reveal.

5. Candy Corn

If your family's favorite Halloween treat is candy corn, you can't beat this piñata.

6. Halloween Witch

This super cute piñata witch has a face that's almost too sweet to smash for treats.

