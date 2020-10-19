6 Halloween Piñatas to Make Your Socially Distanced Party Perfect
Start a new Halloween tradition with these festive piñatas that are sure to be a hit.
1. Green Monster
Courtesy of orientaltrading
This little Frankenstein-inspired piñatas is sure to to get kids feeling festive.
2. Sugar Skulls
These colorful sugar skulls are ready to be cracked open for treats.
3. Coffins
Courtesy of MySoireeDesigns
Up the spooky vibes with these adorable candy-filled coffins.
4. Feliz Mini Ghosts
Courtesy of felizmodern
These adorable ghosts are handmade and can double as festive decor before the big reveal.
5. Candy Corn
Courtesy of APinata4ULLC
If your family's favorite Halloween treat is candy corn, you can't beat this piñata.
6. Halloween Witch
Courtesy of merimeri
This super cute piñata witch has a face that's almost too sweet to smash for treats.
