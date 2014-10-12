Cookie Swaps: Amazing Tips and Recipes

The holidays can be a hectic time for my family. We live in a seaside town in South Africa, so folks return here year after year to enjoy the warm weather of the holiday season. With friends in town, eight kids at home, and heaps of family visiting, it adds up to a lot of people to juggle. Our solution? We host one big party -- a cookie swap -- so we can see everyone we know all at once. The beauty of a cookie swap party is that each family makes just one big batch to share, but at the end of the party, they leave with a wide variety of treats. Although many cookie swaps are adults-only affairs, we make sure there are crafts and games for all ages. Here are my tried-and-true ideas for a family event that leaves my kids excitedly planning the next one as soon as it's over.

Originally published in the November 2014 issue of FamilyFun magazine.