Nobody loves a good party more than kids. From special occasions to holiday parties to just-because parties, you love these ideas for fun no matter the season or reason.

Most Recent

Pizza Hut Is Offering Free Pizza for a Year to the First Person to Give Birth During Super Bowl

The official pizza sponsor of Super Bowl LIII plans to also make free deliveries to local hospitals in Boston and Los Angeles.
How to Throw a DIY Slime Party

Throw your kid a party devoted to her favorite DIY pastime and ooey-gooey fun will be had by all!
Nipyatas Are the Alcohol-Filled Piñatas You Must Have at Your Summer Barbecue

Make it rain nips with the adult piñata of our dreams.
8 Places to Throw an Awesome Kids' Tea Party

Bring your sweetie to one of these afternoon tea spots that cater to little ones. We've picked the hotels, stores, and restaurants that stand out across the country.
How to Throw a Kid-Friendly Kentucky Derby Party

You don't have to be in Churchill Downs to share the fun of the Kentucky Derby with your kids.
6 Ways to Celebrate Mardi Gras With Kids

You don't have to go full-on Bourbon Street revelry to have some Mardi Gras fun. Here's six family-friendly ideas to bring the party to your own home.
More Parties

Throw a Super Spa Party

Invite pals over for an afternoon of pampering and fun, complete with fabulous feel-good treatments and glam goodies
Fun-O-lympics! 6 Olympics Party Ideas

Let the Games begin! Score big with these simple tests of skill and silliness!
How to Make a Kid's Birthday Party Fun... for Adults

Ice-Cream Social Party

A Birthday Party Fit for an Artist

Throw a Party for Your Pet

Faux Chicken Wings

Instructions for making an April Fools Day treat that looks like Buffalo Wings.

All Parties

Awesome Airplane Birthday Party

A Holiday Ornament-Making Party

Bowling Birthday Party Cupcakes

Cinco de Mayo Treats and Games

Super Ideas for Sleepovers

Backyard Letterboxing Party

Plan a Fun-Filled Family Reunion

Ideas for Earth Day

Cool Summer Desserts

Perfect Potluck Party

Fabulous First Birthday Party

Crazy for Cookies Party

Why we love November!

Party Tips From The Pros

Delicious Recipes For Your Next Family Reunion

Why we love October!

Bringing Kids to Big Events

Spring Parties

A Kindergarten Graduation Party

Fun Facts About Earth Day

Fun Facts About Cinco de Mayo

