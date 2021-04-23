Reese Witherspoon and Her 8-Year-Old Son Love This Kiwi Crate Subscription Box

Suitable for ages 5 to 8, Kiwi Crate is a popular choice for kids who love science and art. These STEAM subscription boxes come with hands-on projects—like a DIY pinball game and paint pendulum—plus quality materials, instructions, and a kids’ magazine. If your child enjoys a challenge, this crate is a no-brainer.

To buy: Kiwi Crate, from $16.95/month (get 40% off your first month’s subscription using code PARENT40 at checkout); kiwico.com