Reese Witherspoon and Her 8-Year-Old Son Love This Kiwi Crate Subscription Box
Read for more details on the different types of subscription boxes KiwiCo offers, plus get an exclusive code for 40% off your first month’s subscription.
Summer is just around the corner, which means it's time to start brainstorming activities to keep your kids entertained. Instead of coming up with your own fun-yet-educational projects, consider KiwiCo's Kiwi Crate subscription box for kids.
KiwiCo's boxes (called "crates") include STEM- and STEAM-focused activities that teach new science and design concepts without making kids feel like they're back in the classroom. Plus, there are KiwiCo crates for a variety of ages and interests, so you can find the perfect subscription box for your child. The best part? Our readers get 40% off their first month's subscription using code PARENT40 at checkout.
With so many kids' subscription boxes to choose from, leave it to Reese Witherspoon and her 8-year-old son Tennessee James to know KiwiCo is one worth buying. In an Instagram post earlier this week, the mother-son duo shared their experience making a science project from one of the brand's most popular subscription boxes, Kiwi Crate. Together they built a bottle rocket using a mixture of citric acid, baking soda, and water, and watched it take off on their patio. Between many laughs and exciting results, both of them gave the KiwiCo crate a huge thumbs up. Brandi Carlile, a Grammy award-winning singer and mother of two, commented on Witherspoon's post saying her 2- and 6-year-old daughters love KiwiCo crates, too.
If these celebrity stamps of approval aren't convincing enough, take it from the thousands of KiwiCo reviewers who give the subscription boxes five stars. Parents call KiwiCo crates "the best thing I could have subscribed to" and "a mom's sanity saver." The majority of shoppers say the crates are age appropriate, provide detailed instructions, and fun to engage with individually or in groups.
It doesn't stop at subscription boxes: The brand also offers an online summer camp for kids called Camp KiwiCo. With three programs to choose from, KiwiCo's STEAM-based sessions are designed for different age groups between 3- and 9-years-old. Some of the hands-on activities require supplies that you can either buy at the store or from KiwiCo's online store. Sign up here and mark your calendar for June 21st—the first day of camp.
Ready to find the right subscription box for your child? We've highlighted KiwiCo's eight top-rated crates that start at just $17/month and include free shipping. Keep scrolling to learn more about each Kiwi box and why kids (and parents) are obsessing over them.
Credit: Kiwico
Best Overall: Kiwi Crate
Suitable for ages 5 to 8, Kiwi Crate is a popular choice for kids who love science and art. These STEAM subscription boxes come with hands-on projects—like a DIY pinball game and paint pendulum—plus quality materials, instructions, and a kids’ magazine. If your child enjoys a challenge, this crate is a no-brainer.
Credit: Kiwico
Best for Babies: Panda Crate
Panda Crate is a subscription box designed to promote healthy development for newborns to 2-year-olds. The crates include a variety of age-appropriate creative projects as well as activity cards to spark different ways for you and your child to bond. Your subscription box comes with items like books, blocks, or other toys to help babies learn different types of skills. There’s also a bonus magazine that answers questions from parents and offers research-based advice.
Credit: Kiwico
Best for Toddlers: Koala Crate
Keep your toddlers and preschoolers entertained with the Koala Crate. Designed for ages 2 to 4, each box includes two or three activities with instructions, a kid-friendly magazine that features stories and games, and online tutorials. Because this age group has big imaginations, the projects are a perfect mix of playful and educational. You can expect crafts like wearable dinosaur feet and bird’s wings in this subscription box for toddlers.
Credit: Kiwico
Best for Older Kids: Eureka Crate
Have a teenager at home? The Eureka Crate is ideal for ages 12 and up and will put your teen’s mind to work with engineering- and design-based projects. The best part is that your child can use the final product—such as a table lamp or wooden ukulele—long after they build it. Parents can’t get over how much their teens love this box, with reviewers saying their kid “can’t wait until the next one arrives” and that “each crate builds my child’s confidence.”
Credit: Kiwico
Best Geography Box: Atlas Crate
If social studies is your child’s favorite subject, look no further than the Atlas Crate. The geography subscription box is made for ages 6 to 11 and features STEAM-rooted activities about world cultures. In addition to projects, this KiwiCo crate includes collectible cards and stickers to create a personalized book as well as booklets with information about different parts of the planet.
Credit: Kiwico
Best Craft Box: Doodle Crate
Suitable for ages 9 to 16, the Doodle Crate takes craft time to the next level. One box might include tools to make a clay sculpture, while another features ingredients to create homemade soap. No matter what the activity is, this KiwiCo box always comes with high-quality materials and step-by-step guides. What’s more, your child can exercise their creativity through an included inspiration sheet.
Credit: Kiwico
Best STEM Box: Tinker Crate
The Tinker Crate is a STEM subscription box ideal for ages 9 to 14. These KiwiCo crates include all the materials needed for cool projects like bubble machines, paper circuits, and other innovative creations. Thanks to detailed instructions with pictures, your child can complete these activities on their own. Tinker Crates also include additional science experiments to entertain kids until the next box arrives.
Credit: Kiwico
Best Art Box: Maker Crate
For teenagers and up, the Maker Crate offers art and design projects—like throw pillows and macrame plant hangers—plus the supplies, instructions, and inspiration to bring the activity to life. It’s not just for kids; customers 20 and older say this KiwiCo crate is a great way to learn and make quality decor and gifts. Starting at $25/month, this art subscription box is a steal.
