5 Icebox Cakes You Can Make With Your Kids

By Jessie Sheehan
May 07, 2021
Credit: Jen Causey

Your little cookie monsters are going to go wild for these easy lemon, strawberry, and classic chocolate icebox cake recipes thanks to layers upon layers of wafers and whipped cream. They’ll love helping to make them too. And because these cakes are no-bake, no one will have to break a sweat.

Chocolate-Chip Cookie Icebox Pie

Credit: Jen Causey
All that whipped cream can get messy. For the nicest slices, use a large chef’s knife—but be sure to have a bowl of hot water nearby for dipping the knife between cuts.

Strawberry Icebox Shortcake

Credit: Jen Causey
Heart-shaped strawberry slices make an extra-cute topping.

Birthday Icebox Cake

Credit: Jen Causey
Rainbow nonpareils or sprinkles turn this simple icebox cake recipe into something truly birthday worthy.

Classic Icebox Cake

Credit: Jen Causey
Thin chocolate wafer cookies (such as Nabisco Famous) are what give this round cake it's signature black and white style.

Lemon Icebox Cake

Credit: Jen Causey
To decorate this beauty, grate zest from whole lemon over top, or garnish with candied lemon peel.

By Jessie Sheehan