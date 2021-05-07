5 Icebox Cakes You Can Make With Your Kids
Your little cookie monsters are going to go wild for these easy lemon, strawberry, and classic chocolate icebox cake recipes thanks to layers upon layers of wafers and whipped cream. They’ll love helping to make them too. And because these cakes are no-bake, no one will have to break a sweat.
Chocolate-Chip Cookie Icebox Pie
All that whipped cream can get messy. For the nicest slices, use a large chef’s knife—but be sure to have a bowl of hot water nearby for dipping the knife between cuts.
Strawberry Icebox Shortcake
Heart-shaped strawberry slices make an extra-cute topping.
Birthday Icebox Cake
Rainbow nonpareils or sprinkles turn this simple icebox cake recipe into something truly birthday worthy.
Classic Icebox Cake
Thin chocolate wafer cookies (such as Nabisco Famous) are what give this round cake it's signature black and white style.
Lemon Icebox Cake
To decorate this beauty, grate zest from whole lemon over top, or garnish with candied lemon peel.