All The Magical Details of the First-Ever Harry Potter Store Opening in 2020

Image zoom

Hey fellow Potterheads, start saving up: Warner Bros. announced that it plans to open the world’s first Harry Potter flagship store in New York City. The three-level store will be housed in the Flatiron Building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, about a 30-minute walk from where Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently playing on Broadway.

RELATED: 25 Baby Names Inspired By Harry Potter

In addition to wands exclusive to the New York location, the story will also sell personalized robes and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans. It’s purported to be the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof. (And if you’ve ever been to one of the souvenir shops at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, imagine how immense the NYC location will be!)

RELATED: 8 Awesome Places to Take Your Harry Potter Fan

Besides shopping, the store will offer experiences for fellow wizards. “It will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic,” says Sarah Roots, SVP Worldwide Tours and Retail, at Warner Bros. Although an opening date hasn’t been set yet, the store will welcome guests this summer. How excited are you?