This Splash Pad Has a Secret Educational Feature Parents Love

Summer is here, and it’s time to play. If you’re looking for ways to get your kids out of the house—without actually having to leave the house—we suggest trying out this fantastic SplashEZ 3-in-1 Sprinkler for Kids. This water toy provides both hours of fun for kids and some much-needed downtime for parents.

With this inflatable pool, you get three ways to play and one way to learn. It works as a sprinkler, splash pad, wading pool, and educational toy as it has the letters of the alphabet printed across the bottom. For just $27 thanks to a 23-percent discount running right now, you can turn your backyard into a fun water zone, winning you the title of “World’s Best Parent,” if only for the summer.

While it’s easy to see why kids love this toy, parents also rave about it for its convenience and the fact that it’s super easy to set up. “This splash pad is perhaps one of the best purchases I have made for my kids,” writes a happy customer. “The design is brilliant, and it’s no fuss. You lay it out, hook it to a hose, and turn the water on. My 5, 3, and 1-year-old all play in it together.”

Parents also love that the toy, which is suitable for anyone over 12 months, can stand up to anything children put it through. “My son played all over it with metal toy tractors and sticks, and it never popped or leaked,” writes another reviewer.