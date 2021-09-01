11 Rosh Hashanah Activities To Do at Home With Kids
Celebrate the Jewish New Year as a family with sweet games and crafts.
September feels like a refresh for most families. The weather cools down and kids head back to school. For Jewish families, there is even more reason to take time to be mindful about the year ahead since the holiday Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year.
There are many ways to get kids feeling the holiday spirit. Shevy Vigler, the founder and director of Alef Bet Preschool on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and the mother of 8 children including 3-year-old triplets, shares fun ways you can celebrate with your kids and bond at the same time.
Honey Sensory Bags
Honey is a symbol of the holiday because it represents a sweet New Year. "Fill double Ziploc bags with honey, then tape the top of the bag," explains Vigler. "Kids can write on the bags and you can also add drops of food coloring to each one to create different colors. It's a great sensory activity."
Honey Jars
Decorate mason jars in the spirit of Rosh Hashanah with paper, beads, and markers. Then fill them with honey!
Honeycomb Bubble Wrap
If you dip bubble wrap in yellow paint, it looks like a honeycomb!
Shana Tova Cards
It's customary to send cards out to family and friends wishing them a sweet new year. Let kids get involved and help decorate the cards with you.
Count Pomegranate Seeds
Because pomegranates have so many seeds, we eat them in the hopes of having a year filled with as many merits. It can be fun to get kids involved with them. Have them count the seeds as they eat them for a sweet snack!
Bake Cookies in Holiday Shapes
You can bake cookies of any kind or stick to the honey flavor. Shaping them with special cookie cutters of a shofar—a ram's horn that we blow as an awakening for the new year—an apple, or a honey jar adds a really fun touch.
Bake Honey Cake
Honey cake is also a staple dessert this time of year. You can bake it in a mason jar which also makes a great gift to give out to family and friends.
Bake Round Challahs
Have kids help decorate with raisins or chocolate chips inside or load it with fun, sweet toppings.
Make Applesauce
Apples also represent sweetness for the year ahead. If you wind up with lots of apples, get the kids involved in making applesauce! They'll feel even more connected to the spirit of the day.
Decorate the House With Apples and Décor
Of course, decorations always make things look more festive. You can have kids make art for the walls and place cards for the festive dinner table.
Read Books and Sing Songs About Rosh Hashanah
Vigler also suggests going to the library to take out books about Rosh Hashanah to read during the holiday. Sammy Spider's First Rosh Hashanah by Sylvia A. Rouss and It's Shofar Time by Latifa Berry Kropf are favorites in her house. You can also find holiday music by searching for "Rosh Hashana playlist for kids" on Spotify.
