4 Free Printable Baby Shower Games

No baby shower is complete without silly, fun-loving games involving the guests. These four options will bring plenty of smiles to the party—and they're easy to plan with our free printable worksheets.

Baby Bingo

Your guests will enjoy playing BINGO while the mommy-to-be opens her presents. We compiled four different printable BINGO cards in a variety of colors, and they include common baby registry items like diapers, strollers, rattles, bibs, and baby monitors. You can also print out a blank BINGO worksheet and have guests write in their predictions.

Baby shower bingo usually results in several winners, so make sure you have enough prizes on hand for everyone!

Printable worksheet for Baby Bingo

Celebrity Match Game

Into celebrity gossip? Then you'll have an advantage in this game! Ask your guests to match the baby name with the correct celebrity parents (Maddox to Angelina Jolie, for example). The first few people to complete the list win a prize.

Click on the link below to access the free printable baby shower game with an answer key; we have two different versions available for downloading.

Printable worksheet for Celebrity Match Game

Baby Shower Word Scramble

Who doesn't love a mind-boggling baby shower word scramble? Challenge your guests to unscramble words associated with childbirth and babies. For example, sitbenas is bassinet and peidar is diaper. There are two versions of this printable baby shower game, so you have the option to divide tables into teams, or just distribute the two cards randomly.

Give prizes to the first few guests who correctly unscramble the words—and consider adding a time limit to raise the stakes! The free printable baby shower game also comes with an answer key.

Printable worksheet for Baby Word Scramble

Place Your Bets!

This is a printable form your guests can fill out with their predictions about when the new baby will arrive, how much the baby will weigh, and if it will be a boy or a girl (if you don't already know!). Mail the guest who has the closest prediction a prize after baby makes its debut!

Printable worksheet for Place Your Bets

