42 St. Patrick's Day Jokes and Puns for Kids
These funny St. Patrick's Day puns, leprechaun jokes, riddles, and one-liners will ensure your kid is the the life of the Paddy this March 17.
St. Patrick's Day 2021 will be socially distanced—but not even COVID-19 can keep kids from laughing at a perfectly punny St. Paddy's joke. Channel "the luck of the Irish" from the comfort of your home with some St. Patrick's Day crafts, a new Irish recipe, and a few of these hilarious kid-friendly jokes and puns. Sure, some of the punchlines are a little cringe-worthy, but told right, the whole family will be "Dublin" over with laughter.
Funny St. Patrick's Day Jokes
- What kind of bow can't be tied? A rainbow!
- Why do people wear shamrocks on St. Patrick's Day? Real rocks are too heavy.
- What do you say if you lose a game on St. Patrick's Day? Game clover.
- Why shouldn't you iron a four-leaf clover? You don't want to press your luck!
- What's the best way to pay for soft drinks on St. Patrick's Day? With soda bread!
- Where are you guaranteed to find gold on St. Patrick's Day? In the dictionary!
- Why did St. Patrick drive the snakes out of Ireland? It was too expensive to fly and too long to walk.
- What type of sandwiches should they serve on St. Patrick's Day? Paddy melts!
- How do you know when a shamrock is jealous? It will be green with envy!
Leprechaun Jokes
- What kind of spells do leprechauns use? Lucky Charms!
- Why did the leprechaun climb over the rainbow? To get to the other side!
- Why are leprechauns so good at gardening? They have green thumbs!
- What type of music do leprechauns enjoy? Sham-rock and roll!
- Why can't you borrow a leprechaun's money? They're always a little too short.
- Why did the leprechaun cross the road? To get to the end of the rainbow.
- When does a leprechaun cross the road? When it's green!
- Where is a leprechaun's favorite place to sit? On his Paddy-O.
- How old are leprechauns? So old they remember when rainbows were black and white!
- What do you call a leprechaun who gets into trouble? A lepre-con!
- Who catches the lepre-cons? An under-clover cop!
- Why do leprechauns hate running? They would rather jig than jog!
Irish St. Patrick's Jokes
- What do you call a fake Irish stone? A sham-rock!
- How do you know an Irish person is having fun? They're Dublin over with laughter!
- What do you call an Irish spider? Paddy-long-legs.
- Why do the Irish reduce, reuse, and recycle? They believe in green living.
- When is a potato from Ireland not an Irish potato? When it's a French fry!
- What do you call the Irish jig at McDonald's? Shamrock Shake!
Knock-Knock Jokes for St. Patrick's Day
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Warren. Warren who? Warren a green outfit on St. Patrick's Day?
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Irish. Irish who? Irish you a happy St. Patrick's Day!
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Potto. Potto who? Potto gold.
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Erin. Erin who? Erin so fast, but I couldn't catch the leprechaun!
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Irish. Irish who? Irish I'd find a lucky four-leaf clover!
St. Patrick's Day Puns
- Irish you were here.
- I'm ready to sham-rock and roll.
- Irish you a happy St. Patrick's Day!
- I'm a clover, not a fighter.
- The leprechauns made me do it!
- That's a bunch of blarney!
- You're the cutest clover in the patch.
- It isn't over 'till it's clover.
- You're the life of the Paddy!
- A best friend is like a four-leaf clover—hard to find and lucky to have.
