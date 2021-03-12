42 St. Patrick's Day Jokes and Puns for Kids

These funny St. Patrick's Day puns, leprechaun jokes, riddles, and one-liners will ensure your kid is the the life of the Paddy this March 17.

March 12, 2021
St. Patrick's Day 2021 will be socially distanced—but not even COVID-19 can keep kids from laughing at a perfectly punny St. Paddy's joke. Channel "the luck of the Irish" from the comfort of your home with some St. Patrick's Day crafts, a new Irish recipe, and a few of these hilarious kid-friendly jokes and puns. Sure, some of the punchlines are a little cringe-worthy, but told right, the whole family will be "Dublin" over with laughter.

Funny St. Patrick's Day Jokes

  • What kind of bow can't be tied? A rainbow!
  • Why do people wear shamrocks on St. Patrick's Day? Real rocks are too heavy.
  • What do you say if you lose a game on St. Patrick's Day? Game clover.
  • Why shouldn't you iron a four-leaf clover? You don't want to press your luck!
  • What's the best way to pay for soft drinks on St. Patrick's Day? With soda bread!
  • Where are you guaranteed to find gold on St. Patrick's Day? In the dictionary!
  • Why did St. Patrick drive the snakes out of Ireland? It was too expensive to fly and too long to walk. 
  • What type of sandwiches should they serve on St. Patrick's Day? Paddy melts!
  • How do you know when a shamrock is jealous? It will be green with envy!

Leprechaun Jokes

  • What kind of spells do leprechauns use? Lucky Charms!
  • Why did the leprechaun climb over the rainbow? To get to the other side!
  • Why are leprechauns so good at gardening? They have green thumbs!
  • What type of music do leprechauns enjoy? Sham-rock and roll!
  • Why can't you borrow a leprechaun's money? They're always a little too short.
  • Why did the leprechaun cross the road? To get to the end of the rainbow. 
  • When does a leprechaun cross the road? When it's green!
  • Where is a leprechaun's favorite place to sit? On his Paddy-O.
  • How old are leprechauns? So old they remember when rainbows were black and white!
  • What do you call a leprechaun who gets into trouble? A lepre-con!
  • Who catches the lepre-cons? An under-clover cop!
  • Why do leprechauns hate running? They would rather jig than jog!

Irish St. Patrick's Jokes

  • What do you call a fake Irish stone? A sham-rock!
  • How do you know an Irish person is having fun? They're Dublin over with laughter!
  • What do you call an Irish spider? Paddy-long-legs.
  • Why do the Irish reduce, reuse, and recycle? They believe in green living.
  • When is a potato from Ireland not an Irish potato? When it's a French fry!
  • What do you call the Irish jig at McDonald's? Shamrock Shake!

Knock-Knock Jokes for St. Patrick's Day

  • Knock, knock. Who's there? Warren. Warren who? Warren a green outfit on St. Patrick's Day?
  • Knock, knock. Who's there? Irish. Irish who? Irish you a happy St. Patrick's Day!
  • Knock, knock. Who's there? Potto. Potto who? Potto gold.
  • Knock, knock. Who's there? Erin. Erin who? Erin so fast, but I couldn't catch the leprechaun! 
  • Knock, knock. Who's there? Irish. Irish who? Irish I'd find a lucky four-leaf clover!

St. Patrick's Day Puns

  • Irish you were here.
  • I'm ready to sham-rock and roll.
  • Irish you a happy St. Patrick's Day!
  • I'm a clover, not a fighter.
  • The leprechauns made me do it!
  • That's a bunch of blarney!
  • You're the cutest clover in the patch.
  • It isn't over 'till it's clover.
  • You're the life of the Paddy!
  • A best friend is like a four-leaf clover—hard to find and lucky to have.

