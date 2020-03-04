Holiday Games

Celebrate the season with holiday games to keep kids occupied and set the stage for long-lasting holiday memories.

11 Rosh Hashanah Activities To Do at Home With Kids
Celebrate the Jewish New Year as a family with sweet games and crafts.
42 St. Patrick's Day Jokes and Puns for Kids
Looking for some laughs on St. Patrick's Day? Check out these kid-friendly jokes and puns involving leprechauns, shamrocks, Ireland, and more!
10 Easter Games for an Eggs-tra Special Celebration
These Easter games are perfect for the whole family and will make any festive gathering even more fun.
3 Fun Holiday Card Games for the Whole Family
Stack the deck for fun with our staffers’ favorite card games! They’re perfect for holiday gatherings.
April Fools Dough-Nots
You can trick your kiddos with these hilarious treats. They'll think they're about to bite into a sweet doughnut but they'll get a mouthful of apple instead!
2016 FamilyFun Toys of the Year
Introducing the 2016 Toys of the Year! These 20 kid-approved picks are squeal-inducing, happy-dance-launching hits that left our testers begging for more. Talk about holiday must-haves!
4 Free Printable Baby Shower Games
With these free printable baby shower games, you’ll make any celebration a total blast. Here’s everything you need for Baby Bingo, Celebrity Match Game, Baby Shower Word Scramble, and Place Your Bets. 
13 Funny April Fool's Day Pranks to Play on Your Kids
For April 1—or any day your crew is in need of a laugh—check out this collection of pranks, props, treats, and tricks. They're wacky enough to tickle an entire family of fools. We mean that in the nicest possible way, of course.
Hosting a Snow-Day Party
