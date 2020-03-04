Family Games

40 Fun Would-You-Rather Questions for Kids
These funny and thoughtful questions for all ages are not only a totally free way to have fun as a family, but a great way to get to know your kid on a whole new level.
4 Fun Ways to Play 'Floor Is Lava' at Home
This classic indoor game is a great way for kids of all ages at home (and adults on Netflix, apparently) to use their imaginations, get the wiggles out, and have some fun.
Why Everyone's Obsessed with Animal Crossing and How to Get the Whole Family Playing
From toddlers to teenagers, this Nintendo Switch game has things that appeal to kids of all ages—especially as we social distance. Here's how to get your family into Animal Crossing.
9 Multiplayer Games That Are Totally Fun to Play Virtually
If you've exhausted all your go-to family game night options, check out these online games and apps that were made for keeping kids entertained at home.
Is Monopoly's New "Cheaters Edition" Giving Kids the Wrong Idea?
Maybe a game that encourages cheating isn't the right message to send to our kids right now.