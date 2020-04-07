15 Free Online Games for Kids That Will Keep Them Learning at Home

Image zoom Tom Werner/Getty Images

Now that we're all practicing some sort of social distancing, parents everywhere are being faced with a slew of challenges. But a global pandemic isn't the time to worry about setting up a Pinterest-inspired home classroom. With 13 years of experience as an educator, I can confidently tell you that your child's teachers have resources and expertise that are very difficult, if not impossible, to replicate right now! Not only that, but parents area also juggling other demands like working from home and generally coming to terms with life under lockdown.

There's no need to beat yourself up trying to offer a balanced curriculum to rival the programs usually offered at your child's school. What children do need right now, however, is a sense of predictable routine and fun activities and games to inspire learning through play. Instead of trying to become a teacher overnight, make a plan a flexible schedule which includes lots of opportunities for kids to practice their core skills, including number sense and phonics, through play, music, and make-believe. Also, mark down periods for children to play quietly or independently if appropriate so that you get some headspace or have a chance to get your own work completed.

One of the best resources you already have is a ton of free games for kids available online. We rounded up a few of our favorites that check off both the educational and fun boxes when it comes to activities to keeps kids occupied at home.

Free Online Games For Toddlers

Counting Pizza Party Parents may worry that very young children have too much screen time without playing online games but it's more about the quality of the program than the format. Games like Counting Pizza Party reinforce the number skills they have been developing, plus they're fun to play!

Free Online Games For Preschool Kids

Scholastic Learn at Home One of the most thoroughly researched at home school programs is offered on the Scholastic website and is a big favorite among teachers. Not only do they use high-quality reading materials and games developed with clear learning objectives in mind but they also provide complete lesson plans from a stimulus or inspiration text right through to games and activities to support the concept being taught. The resources are organized from preschool all the way to Grade 9.

One of the most thoroughly researched at home school programs is offered on the Scholastic website and is a big favorite among teachers. Not only do they use high-quality reading materials and games developed with clear learning objectives in mind but they also provide complete lesson plans from a stimulus or inspiration text right through to games and activities to support the concept being taught. The resources are organized from preschool all the way to Grade 9. CBeebies This kids programming site from the British Broadcasting Corporation is designed for kids aged 0-6 but with characters like Sarah and Duck, and The Numtums, it's especially favored by the preschool crowd. You'll find educational shows and a range of games featuring their favorite CBeebies personalities.

Free Online Games For Elementary School-Aged Kids

Shifu Plugo To use the huge range of games on the Shifu Plugo website you'll need to purchase a gamepad and accessories. However, they are available at a pretty modest price point, you then simply slip your tablet into the holder and can download and access hundreds of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) activities to support learning at no further cost across a range of topics. Kids find it pretty exciting on the Count program to add the digits onto the counter spike and have them represented in real-time on their screen!

Older kids will find the adventures of Napkin Man on CBC Kids, Canada's national station to be particularly entertaining. Games include opportunities to listen and repeat musical sounds, test mathematical skills as well as word searches, puzzles, and stories to enjoy. Boomerang TV Check out this site's collection of games featuring characters from top kids movies like Boss Baby and Puss In Boots. Matching games, a fun dinosaur trivia game, and even cooking activities will keep kids learning while they have fun.

Free Online Games For Tweens

Common Sense Media Older kids learning at home can create somewhat of a problem for parents. They are usually more self-directed than younger children and will be able to self manage their assignments but once they head off to play online games you might be worried about the content and whether or not they are accessing safe and appropriate games. Click on Common Sense Media's collection of prescreened games organized for age ranges from preschool to age 12 and you can be sure they have been reviewed appropriately.

