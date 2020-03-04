Educational Games

Do you want to play a game? Try these brain boosting educational games that make learning fun (and sneaky).

Could Your Child Earn Money Playing Video Games—and Should You Let Them? 
Cryptocurrency and the NFT craze have taken earning money via video games to a whole new level. So how do these games work, and how, as a parent, should you navigate this with your kids?
Reese Witherspoon and Her 8-Year-Old Son Love This Kiwi Crate Subscription Box
Read for more details on the different types of subscription boxes KiwiCo offers, plus get an exclusive code for 40% off your first month's subscription.
8 Typing Games for Kids and When to Start Playing Them
Children are ready to get to know a keyboard as early as pre-kindergarten. We asked teachers for their recommendations for the best typing apps and games for teaching kids how to type at every age and level.
7 Educational Science Games for Kids
Teach science outside of the classroom with these seven fun games for kids. They’ll improve observational skills while demonstrating key scientific principles.
15 Free Online Games for Kids That Will Keep Them Learning at Home
Check out these free educational activities and games available online to inspire learning while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
These Learning Tablets Will Keep Your Kids Engaged — and They’re All on Sale
One tablet is marked down to just $12 right now.
Experience Jimmy Fallon's Best-Selling Children's Books with Puzzles and Flash Card Sets
Jimmy Fallon will release his third children's book, This Is Baby, in October.
Best Toys of 2016: Toddlers
We start scouting new toys in February, request tons of them in May and June, and over the summer, test a few hundred faves with some 75 kids and their parents. The result—this annual list—is the best of the newest. We don’t play around! (Oh wait, maybe we do ... )
Rhyme and Reason Domino Game
Active Learning: Water Balloon Math
Board Approval: 7 Classic Board Games for Kids
19 Fun Learning Activities for Kids

Summer Learning Activity: Sun Printing

A creative project helps children understand the awe-inspiring effects of the August sun.

Teach Math With a Supersized Dice Game
Science Activity: Learn About Clouds and Rain
Simple Science Experiment: Egg in a Bottle
15 Books and Movies to Celebrate MLK Day
A Cool Idea for Learning About Constellations
Teaching Kids to Know Their Trees
Show Me a Story: Creative Storytelling Games and Crafts
Flower Power: Get Active With This Fun Math Game
Cool Science for Kids: Growing Crystals
Fun Games to Teach Geography
Make a Reusable Study Tool
Backyard Spelling Game
Group Challenges Validity of Educational Apps for Babies
Teach About Weather With This Science Craft
A Jump-Rope Spelling Game
Learning Activity: Bulb Growth Chart
Learning Activity: Label Mapping
Alphabet Museum
Do the Math: Calculator Hopscotch
New Research Shows Low Parental Guilt Around Tech Devices
7 Games to Foster Your Child's Creativity
