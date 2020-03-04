Games

Rev up your play time with these game ideas and activities. We have everything you need to keep young minds and bodies active, including educational games and ways the whole family can play together.

Most Recent

Could Your Child Earn Money Playing Video Games—and Should You Let Them? 
Cryptocurrency and the NFT craze have taken earning money via video games to a whole new level. So how do these games work, and how, as a parent, should you navigate this with your kids?
11 Rosh Hashanah Activities To Do at Home With Kids
Celebrate the Jewish New Year as a family with sweet games and crafts.
Reese Witherspoon and Her 8-Year-Old Son Love This Kiwi Crate Subscription Box
Read for more details on the different types of subscription boxes KiwiCo offers, plus get an exclusive code for 40% off your first month's subscription.
42 St. Patrick's Day Jokes and Puns for Kids
Looking for some laughs on St. Patrick's Day? Check out these kid-friendly jokes and puns involving leprechauns, shamrocks, Ireland, and more!
Joe Biden Plays Mario Kart with Granddaughter Naomi at Camp David: 'Little Rusty but He Still Won'
"Secret Service made an exception and let him drive himself!" Naomi Biden wrote about the fun snap.
11 Texting Games to Play with Friends During Quarantine
If you're officially tapped out when it comes to crafting projects, virtual museum tours, and Zoom happy hours, you might want to give these simple and fun texting games a try.
More Games

JoJo Siwa Addresses Controversy Over Kids Board Game with 'Inappropriate Content': I 'Had No Idea'
"I was really, really, really upset at how gross these questions were," JoJo Siwa said in a video message posted Monday night.
8 Typing Games for Kids and When to Start Playing Them
Children are ready to get to know a keyboard as early as pre-kindergarten. We asked teachers for their recommendations for the best typing apps and games for teaching kids how to type at every age and level.
24 Best Board Games for Kids and Families
40 Fun Would-You-Rather Questions for Kids
This $20 ‘Hocus Pocus’ Board Game Will Put a Spell on You
4 Fun Ways to Play 'Floor Is Lava' at Home

This Splash Pad Has a Secret Educational Feature Parents Love

And it’s on sale.

All Games

15 Free Online Games for Kids That Will Keep Them Learning at Home
These Learning Tablets Will Keep Your Kids Engaged — and They’re All on Sale
Hasbro Is Officially Bringing Back Mall Madness After 15 Years Off Shelves
12 Free Game Apps for Kids to Download ASAP
Experience Jimmy Fallon's Best-Selling Children's Books with Puzzles and Flash Card Sets
8-Year-Old Homeless Nigerian Refugee Wins New York State Chess Championship
10 Easter Games for an Eggs-tra Special Celebration
5 Games That Teach Kids Balance
Is Monopoly's New "Cheaters Edition" Giving Kids the Wrong Idea?
Hasbro Unveils Hilarious New Twists on Classic Board Games Like Clue, The Game of Life and More
7 Silly Games Our Family Invented
8 Ways to Safely Play in the Driveway
10 Ways to Celebrate El Dia de los Ninos
3 Fun Holiday Card Games for the Whole Family
Target Will Now Help You Bob Ross and Chill
16 Fun Backyard Water Games for Kids
7 Tips for Loving Where You Live
13 Throwback Games & Toys Your Kiddo Will Love
10 Games a Big Sibling Can Play With a Baby
April Fools Dough-Nots
4 Tips for Creating a Cool Blanket Fort for Kids
Best Toys of 2016
Best Toys of 2016: Big Kids
Best Toys of 2016: Toddlers
Got a Kid Obsessed With Pokemon Go? Here's What You Need to Know
