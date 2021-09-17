Kyla Pratt will reprise her role as Penny Proud in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, premiering on Disney Plus in 2022. Here's the growing lineup of stars you can expect to make an appearance.

The nostalgia is real. After twenty years, the beloved American animated television series The Proud Family is making a comeback with the Disney Plus reboot The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The new series is currently in production and set for a 2022 premiere, and the voice talent cast so far is full of familiar names.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Disney Plus announced the musicians, actors, sports figures, and celebs they've added to the lineup in guest star and recurring roles. Guest stars—Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Eva Longoria, Tina Knowles, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Dominique Dawes, and more—will bring their unique voices to characters in the forthcoming series.

Executive produced by industry veterans Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will bring back most of its original cast. Kyla Pratt will reprise the role of Penny Proud, and the story will again center her wild and fun family as well as her precocious crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, and Zoey Howzer, and more.

Tommy Davidson returns as Penny's overprotective father Oscar Proud and Paula Jai Parker returns as mom Trudy Proud. JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez also reprise their key roles. Other regulars to the upcoming series will include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, and EJ Johnson as Michael Collins.