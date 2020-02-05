What Exactly IS a Lego Master and Can You Be One in Real Life?

Image zoom LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Contestants Jessie and Kara and host Will Arnett in LEGO MASTERS, premiering Wednesday, Feb. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX

If you've ever spent hours sorting Legos or yours is the kind of house with tiny 2x2 bricks under the couch cushions, then there's a new reality show for you. Do you and your kids spend mountains of time building new sets? Do you have a Lego Imperial Star Destroyer safe from little hands stored on a top shelf somewhere? Or maybe you got that new Star Wars Millennium Falcon, not for your kid but for yourself for Christmas? Then you're going to love Lego Masters.

The new brick-building competition, hosted by Will Arnett, will air February 5 on Fox. The competition follows 10 teams as they delve into their imaginations and (probably) blister their fingers to complete the best Lego creations in the world. Contestants will be judged by experts Amy Corbett, a Lego senior design manager, and Jamie Berard, who heads up the Lego Creator Expert and Lego Architecture lines for the company.

"There are competition shows for baking, fashion, cooking ... all sorts. Why not have one with Lego bricks? Something everyone knows, whether it is currently sprawled across your living room floor or simply brings back nostalgic childhood memories," explains Corbett. "Through Lego Masters, the builders elevate something so familiar—a simple brick—to something truly spectacular, with amazing creations."

"Each week," adds Corbett, "the contestants are given a different challenge to really put their skills to the test and, often, push them out of their comfort zone. We want to see a broad skillset, so these challenges are diverse, surprising, and take a lot of time."

When asked what the contestants will be building Berard didn't want to give away too many surprises. "We have been developing challenges for the past few years now for different versions of the show in the U.K., Germany, and Australia," he explains. "With that experience in mind, we have learned a lot about which types of challenges bring out the best in our builders. We also want to make sure that the challenges are different enough to give everyone in the competition a chance to show off their strengths."

Contestants' builds will be judged on creativity, storytelling, and technical ability, giving everyone's strengths a chance to shine.

"We really hope it connects with lots of different people—young, old, men, women, people from all corners of America. It’s a great opportunity to see that Lego bricks are not just for kids and that creativity needs no building instructions," Berard says. They hope the show will appeal to all segments of the population, not just kids. And if you think you can't build an amazing creation without the step-by-step instructions, then this show is the inspiration you need.

"I think that’s really the magic of a show like this," says Corbett. "I’m sure it will spark the imagination of people at home and make them itch to pick up some bricks and try building for themselves."

We can't wait! Be sure to tune in to Fox Wednesday, February 5, to catch the series premiere and get inspired to create a Lego masterpiece yourself.