'And Just Like That' I Became a Mom Shamer
Two episodes into the Sex and the City reboot, and I couldn't help but wonder: What's wrong with Miranda and Charlotte? These friends were never perfect role models, but I didn't expect to see so many parenting red flags. (Spoilers ahead.)
Jennifer Aniston Calls Pregnancy Rumors 'Hurtful': 'You Have No Clue What's Going with Me Personally'
"I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption," Jennifer Aniston said.
Invite Everyone You Knoooooow to the First-Ever Golden Girls Fan Convention
Golden Con: Thank You for Being a Fan hits the white sandy beaches of... Chicago in April of next year.
Sesame Street Debuts First Asian American Muppet Ji-Young
Meet Sesame Street's newest guitar-playing, skateboarding seven-year-old.
Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series, 'Colin in Black & White,' Sheds Light on Transracial Adoption
The series follows Kaepernick's early life as a Black teen raised by well-intentioned, yet colorblind, white parents and sparks conversation about the cultural needs of Black adopted children.
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Making Triumphant Return to Broadcast Television!
2020 was the first year in decades that the Halloween classic didn't air.