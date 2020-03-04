Television

Take TV time from filler to thriller with these ideas for educational and entertaining programming your kids will love. Plus: How much television is too much? The pros weigh in with ideas for monitoring usage.

'And Just Like That' I Became a Mom Shamer
Two episodes into the Sex and the City reboot, and I couldn't help but wonder: What's wrong with Miranda and Charlotte? These friends were never perfect role models, but I didn't expect to see so many parenting red flags. (Spoilers ahead.)
Jennifer Aniston Calls Pregnancy Rumors 'Hurtful': 'You Have No Clue What's Going with Me Personally'
"I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption," Jennifer Aniston said.
Invite Everyone You Knoooooow to the First-Ever Golden Girls Fan Convention
Golden Con: Thank You for Being a Fan hits the white sandy beaches of... Chicago in April of next year.
Sesame Street Debuts First Asian American Muppet Ji-Young
Meet Sesame Street's newest guitar-playing, skateboarding seven-year-old.
Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series, 'Colin in Black & White,' Sheds Light on Transracial Adoption
The series follows Kaepernick's early life as a Black teen raised by well-intentioned, yet colorblind, white parents and sparks conversation about the cultural needs of Black adopted children.
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Making Triumphant Return to Broadcast Television!
2020 was the first year in decades that the Halloween classic didn't air.
Rent Winnie the Pooh's Home in the Original Hundred Acre Wood on Airbnb!
This too-cute "Bearbnb" was constructed in celebration of the 95th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh.
Former Blue's Clues Host Steve Has New Message for Show's Grown-Up Fans: 'I Never Forgot You—Ever'
The original Blue's Clues host is back—and leaving fans in tears.
Michael K. Williams, Actor Known for The Wire and Lovecraft Country, Dead at 54
Meet Your New Annie for NBC's Next Live Musical
What Muppet Babies' Gonzo in a Dress Means to Me, a Nonbinary Parent
Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik Officially Announced As New Jeopardy Hosts

Arthur Is Ending Its Run on PBS After 25 Years

Long-running kids show 'Arthur' is no more.

Chris Harrison Officially Exits Bachelor Franchise
Watch the Blue's Clues Pride Parade Sing-Along with Drag Star Nina West Celebrating LGBTQ Families
Lady Gaga Joined Lisa Kudrow for a "Smelly Cat" Duet at the Friends Reunion
Friends Reunion: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Admit They Used to 'Crush' on Each Other
Friends Cast Appears in First Official Trailer for Upcoming HBO Max Reunion
Seth Rogen on Not Wanting Children: 'That Does Not Sound Fun to Me'
Legends of the Hidden Temple Reboot for Adults Is Coming to the CW
Ellen DeGeneres Show to End with Upcoming Season 19: It's 'Not a Challenge Anymore,' She Says
Hilary Duff to Star on How I Met Your Mother Sequel Series From Hulu
Surprise! Downton Abbey Movie Sequel Heading to Theaters This Christmas
The Powerpuff Girls Suit Up in First Look at the CW's Powerpuff Pilot
Everything We Know About the Friends Reunion Special
The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay: 'I've Ran from Myself for a Long Time'
Allison Janney Candidly Opened Up About Her Decision to Not Have Kids
Regé-Jean Page Won't Be in Season 2 of 'Bridgerton,' and We're Devastated
Sesame Street Introduces Two Black Muppets as Part of Racial Literacy Initiative
The Mighty Ducks Original Film Stars Returning for an Episode of Disney+ Revival
You Can Get Paid $1,000 to Watch 5 Seasons of 'Friends'
Rugrats Revival Reunites Iconic Cartoon's Original Voice Cast—See the First Trailer!
Favorite Kids TV Shows That Actually (Sometimes) Teach Valuable Life Lessons
7 Kids' TV Shows You'll Actually Enjoy, Too
Michelle Obama Is Starring in a New Kids Cooking Show Coming to Netflix
As a Millennial, the Zillow Sketch on 'SNL' Made Me Feel *So* Seen
Dan Levy's Mom Delivers a Message to His Childhood Bullies Ahead of His SNL Hosting Debut
A Harry Potter TV Series Is Reportedly in the Works at HBO Max
