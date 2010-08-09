Listen to the Music: The Dream Jam Band

August 09, 2010
Members of The Dream Jam Band play dozens of instruments and keep things light with songs that kids' can echo, plus they've been known to jump around in the audience during their concerts. Here you can enjoy three of their songs.
Start Slideshow

1 of 3

Nicky Nicky Knock Knock

Listen to "Nicky Nicky Knock Knock" from The Dream Jam Band's album, The Dream Jam Band.

Cover art by David Cole Wheeler; Photo by Ber Murphy

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 3

I Can't Tie My Shoes

Listen to "I Can't Tie My Shoes" from The Dream Jam Band's new album, Leave it in the Soup.

Cover art by David Cole Wheeler; Photo by Ber Murphy

3 of 3

Bad Hair Day

Listen to "Bad Hair Day" from The Dream Jam Band's new album, Leave it in the Soup.

Cover art by David Cole Wheeler; Photo by Ber Murphy

Copyright &copy 2010 Meredith Corporation.

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next