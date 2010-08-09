Listen to the Music: The Dream Jam Band
Members of The Dream Jam Band play dozens of instruments and keep things light with songs that kids' can echo, plus they've been known to jump around in the audience during their concerts. Here you can enjoy three of their songs.
Nicky Nicky Knock Knock
Listen to "Nicky Nicky Knock Knock" from The Dream Jam Band's album, The Dream Jam Band.
Cover art by David Cole Wheeler; Photo by Ber Murphy
Advertisement
Advertisement
I Can't Tie My Shoes
Listen to "I Can't Tie My Shoes" from The Dream Jam Band's new album, Leave it in the Soup.
Cover art by David Cole Wheeler; Photo by Ber Murphy
Bad Hair Day
Listen to "Bad Hair Day" from The Dream Jam Band's new album, Leave it in the Soup.
Cover art by David Cole Wheeler; Photo by Ber Murphy
Copyright © 2010 Meredith Corporation.
Advertisement