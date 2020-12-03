Raise your hand if your kiddo's taken control of the music in your house. You're not alone.

Parents Are Sharing Their Spotify Top Songs of 2020—and It's Clear Our Kids Are the Ones Really Listening

Spotify just released 2020 Wrapped, where users can find their top songs of the year, and parents are sharing the most-played artists and songs on their playlists—and just how much their kids are ruling things these days.

As a mom of a 2-year-old, I can attest to the fact that my house is no longer filled with today's top hits, but the voices of Diana and Roma—who, if you're not familiar, star in Kids Diana Show on YouTube. "Baby Shark" and Elmo's "Brushy Brush" are constantly on repeat, and Alexa knows to play Kidz Bop when we need a little dance break. I've just come to terms with the fact that "Wheels on the Bus" is going to get more airtime than "Watermelon Sugar." It is what it is.

I'm definitely not alone here. Parents are turning to social media after viewing their Spotify Wrapped lists to vent about their "top music" for 2020 and the fact that it's been completely overtaken by their kiddos—whether they like it or not.

NBC's Savannah Guthrie shared that her top song of 2020 was the Paw Patrol theme song. Fans who were also parents could totally relate, commenting that their most-streamed music was from Frozen 2 and The Lion King.

Over on Reddit, new parents revealed that "airplane white noise" and "brown noise" were their most-played, while Disney tracks, the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse theme, and Doc McStuffins songs topped the charts for those with older kids.

This all comes as no surprise. Just about everything in your life changes once you have a child, so of course your new life as a parent also comes with a brand spankin' new soundtrack. Besides that fact that playing music for your children has major benefits, moms and dads know that sometimes it's easier to keep the kids happy with their music or shows than to put on what you really want.

Parents.com's own Julia Dennison, however, hilariously spilled the beans on what happened with her Wrapped list—and her daughter might not have played as big of a role after all. "I swear I had nothing to do with it and my taste in music is immaculate," she captioned a video, as NSYNC's "I Want You Back" played in the background. Millennial parents everywhere understand.

With all of this, parents quickly realized the need for Spotify to create better user profiles to help keep things organized and avoid more Wrapped lists like this for 2021. "Dear @Spotify," @MishyLane tweeted. "I think parents of toddlers need a 'who's listening' feature, like Netflix!! We deserve out own digital identity!"