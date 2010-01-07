Listen to the Music: Gustafer Yellowgold
Gustafer Yellowgold -- the brainchild of musician/artist Morgan Taylor -- came from the sun and landed in Minnesota. You and your children will love getting to know Gustafer through these three whimsical songs from his latest album, Mellow Fever.
Green Heart
Listen to "Green Heart" from Gustafer Yellowgold's new album, Mellow Fever.
Photo courtesy Apple-Eye Productions.
Getting in a Treetop
Listen to "Getting in a Treetop" from Gustafer Yellowgold's new album, Mellow Fever.
Photo courtesy Apple-Eye Productions.
Melter Swelter
Listen to "Melter Swelter" from Gustafer Yellowgold's new album, Mellow Fever.
Photo courtesy Apple-Eye Productions.
