Listen to the Music: Gustafer Yellowgold

January 07, 2010
Gustafer Yellowgold -- the brainchild of musician/artist Morgan Taylor -- came from the sun and landed in Minnesota. You and your children will love getting to know Gustafer through these three whimsical songs from his latest album, Mellow Fever.
Green Heart

Listen to "Green Heart" from Gustafer Yellowgold's new album, Mellow Fever.

Getting in a Treetop

Listen to "Getting in a Treetop" from Gustafer Yellowgold's new album, Mellow Fever.

Melter Swelter

Listen to "Melter Swelter" from Gustafer Yellowgold's new album, Mellow Fever.

