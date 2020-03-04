Music

ABC's A Very Boy Band Holiday to Bring Together Members of *NSYNC, NKOTB, Boyz II Men and More
Members of iconic boy bands *NSYNC, New Edition, NKOTB, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees and O-Town are set to appear on ABC's A Very Boy Band Holiday December 6.
Daddy-Daughter Date Night! Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday.
Mary Lambert Is Engaged! 'Same Love' Singer Says She 'Can't Stop Happy Crying'
Lambert's partner Dr. Wyatt Hermansen proposed to Lambert after three and a half years of dating. "I've dreamt of this moment my whole life!" wrote Lambert.
9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim Ezra Blount Dies After Getting Trampled at Festival
The family of Ezra Blount confirmed the news of the 9-year-old's death on Sunday after he sustained life-threatening injuries at Travis Scott's concert on November 5.
Vince Gill Presents More Than $100k to Tennessee School Bands to Replace Instruments Lost in Flooding
KHS America made the donation to the junior high and high school band programs in Waverly on behalf of the CMA Foundation.
Everything We Know So Far About the 8 People Killed at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival
After eight people — ages 14 to 27 — died at the music festival in Houston on Friday, the victims' loved ones pay tribute to the lives cut short: "I will never be the same."
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Racketeering After Decades of Sex Abuse Allegations
Prosecutors accused the R&B singer and others of recruiting "women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly" as far back as 1999.
Lil Nas X Reveals He's Pregnant—with His Album—In Over-the-Top Announcement Photos
"This is my baby," Lil Nas X says of his forthcoming debut album Montero, which is set for release on Sept. 17.
Bob Dylan Accused of Sexual Abuse, Grooming 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965 as He Calls Allegations 'Untrue'
Backstreet Boys and NSYNC Members Join Forces as 'Back-Sync' for Pride Performance
DMX's 8-Year-Old Daughter Sonovah Performs His Track 'Slippin' as She Fills in for Him at Texas Gig
Pink Performs Show-Stopping Medley of Hits—Including Aerial Duet with Daughter Willow!—at 2021 BBMAs

Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary: 'I'll Be Changing My Pronouns to They/Them'

"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression," Demi Lovato says on their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato.

It’s Back! Disney Announces Star-Studded Holiday Singalong
Get Into the Christmas Spirit With a Virtual Dolly Parton Concert This Friday
'Baby Shark' Surpasses 'Despacito' as Most-Viewed Video of All Time on YouTube
'Baby Shark' Was Used to Torture Inmates—And There's a Scientific Reason Why Some Songs Are So Agonizing
Hip-Hop Artist Uses Music to Showcase the Beauty of Black Fatherhood Through Song
Dave Grohl Blasts Trump Administration in Powerful Essay About Reopening Schools
Barbra Streisand Helps George Floyd's Daughter Gianna, 6, Become a Disney Shareholder
You Can Still Watch Andrea Bocelli Perform 'Music for Hope' Live from Italy on Easter Sunday and It's Breathtaking
NYC’s Lincoln Center Is Offering Free Online Concerts and Educational Material for Kids
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Best Musicals Will Be Available to Stream Every Friday During Quarantine
The Metropolitan Opera Is Offering Free Virtual Shows This Week
Toddler's Song 'Dinosaurs in Love' Goes Viral, Leaving Adults Reaching for Tissues Across the Globe
Spotify's New Kids App Is Here With a Library of 8,000 Songs
Inside the Life of a Kids' Music Star: Laurie Berkner On Being a Toddler Celebrity for Two Decades
Iggy Azalea Jokingly Tweets at Peppa Pig: 'Collab with Me Now or You'll End Up a Breakfast Special'
Young Thug Brings Sick 14-Year-Old Fan Onstage at Concert — See the Sweet Meet and Greet Photos
Peppa Pig's First Sing-Along Album Is Out in July
Chance the Rapper Makes Desperate Plea to Find a Kidney Donor to Save Aunt: 'I Really Need Help'
Taylor Swift Sends Flowers and Note to Fan Who Broke Her Back and Neck in Scary Car Accident
Watch This Drag Queen Delight a Toddler by Performing 'Baby Shark' at Brunch Show
R. Kelly Charged with 10 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse
This Girl Scout Rewrote a Cardi B Song to Sell Cookies, and Someone Give Her a Record Deal STAT
Fans Question Why Adam Levine Can Be Shirtless in Halftime Show Years After Janet Jackson Incident
'Baby Shark' Has Officially Hit the Billboard Hot 100—See Its Surprising Rank
Jennifer Lopez Released an Empowering New Music Video Featuring Her Daughter Emme
