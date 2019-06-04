The Muppet Movie Is Coming Back to Theaters for Its 40th Anniversary

Image zoom Courtesy of Disney

June 4, 2019

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights…

Ok, so it’s The Muppet Movie not The Muppet Show, but the sentiment still stands. Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and the rest of The Muppets are all coming back to movie theaters to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their first feature film The Muppet Movie.

If you’re eager to make that rainbow connection at the multiplex, you’ll have two chances this July when The Muppet Movie returns to more than 700 movie theaters nationwide. The film will play on July 25 and July 30, at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time each of those days, courtesy of Fathom Events, the Jim Henson company, and Universal Pictures.

After the massive success of the 1970s television series The Muppet Show, creator Jim Henson took things to the next level and placed his beloved Muppets in their first feature film. Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and his chicken Camilla, Scooter, and Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem take a road trip to Hollywood with dreams of fame and fortune — of course, since it’s the Muppets, plenty of hijinks ensue.

“The Muppet Movie is a cinematic treasure, a delightful film that may have been made 40 years ago but is truly timeless, thanks both to its iconic characters and to its always-stirring theme of following your dreams and believing in your own abilities,” said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations. “This film’s return to the big screen is very well deserved and we are happy to work with The Jim Henson Company and Universal Pictures to give it a proper nationwide re-release.”

The Muppet Movie was a massive box office hit, and it was Oscar nominated for the film’s iconic theme song “The Rainbow Connection,” as performed by Kermit with music and lyrics by Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher. The film also featured a litany of major Hollywood stars, including Charles Durning, Dom DeLuise, James Coburn, Madeline Kahn, Carol Kane, Elliot Gould, Bob Hope, Richard Pryor, Steve Martin, Mel Brooks, Cloris Leachman, and Orson Welles.

Tickets are available for the 40th-anniversary screening of The Muppet Movie at the Fathom Events website and at participating theater box offices. To find where The Muppet Movie is playing near you, visit the Fathom Events website and search for theater locations by zip code.

This article originally appeared on EW.com.