From cultural references and hidden Mickeys to (and through) the film's development, here's everything your family might've missed while watching Disney's Encanto.

Whether you love him or loathe him, there's a good chance you know about Bruno-no-no-no. The estranged uncle in Encanto has become an unlikely (but not unsung) hero. Everyone is talking about him—and Disney's 60th animated feature. But what makes Encanto so special isn't the writing, animation, or even the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda, it's the film as a whole. Disney struck figurative (and literal) gold with this flick.

But how much do you know about Encanto and the magical Madrigal family? Here's some fun facts about Encanto to share with your kids, from the cast, lyrics, and songs to some fun-filled trivia and Easter eggs.

What Is Encanto?

Released in November 2021, Encanto is Disney's most recent animated feature. The film took several years to develop. According to Miranda, the song creation spanned five years alone. Encanto is Disney's first full-length animated feature to take place in Columbia. Many cast members are also Columbian, and to date, the film has been nominated for dozens of awards, including outstanding visual effects, best original song, and best animated feature.

What Does "Encanto" Mean?

"Encanto" translates to charm, or enchantment, in Spanish. The "encanto" in the movie isn't just the house—it's the entire Madrigal family.

Who Is the Cast of Encanto?

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard—and with original songs written by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda—the cast of Encanto includes some big names, including Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), María Cecilia Botero (Alma or Abuela), Wilmer Valderrama (Agustín), Diane Guerrero (Isabel), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Angie Cepeda (Julieta), Jessica Darrow (Luisa), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo), Carolina Gaitán (Pepe), John Leguizamo (Bruno), and Maluma (Mariano).

What Songs Are In Encanto?

From "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "The Family Madrigal" to "Waiting On a Miracle" and "Surface Pressure," the songs of Encanto are catchy, captivating, and enchanted. In fact, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" recently topped the Billboard charts, making it the first Disney song to reach number one in the United Kingdom.

What Are Some Fun Facts About Encanto?

Looking for some fun, fast facts about the Disney movie? Perhaps some Encanto trivia? These bite-sized bits are full of information about the magical Madrigal family.

Mirabel is the first main Disney-animated female character to wear glasses.

Luisa's song, "Surface Pressure," was inspired by Lin-Manuel Miranda's older sister.

Bruno is hidden in all of the film's movie posters.

Mirabel's skirt pays tribute to her family with various designs and symbols, like an animal for Antonio and flowers for Isabela.

Mirabel is short, standing at just 5'2".

Encanto is the first Disney movie to focus on specifically Latinx characters.

The most common food the Madrigal family eats is arepas de queso.

During "Surface Pressure," Luisa picks up seven donkeys.

Tia Pepa is the only redhead in the family.

Are There Any Easter Eggs In Encanto?

As with every Disney film, Encanto is full of Easter eggs and subtle Disney nods. Below are a few of our favorites.

Hidden Mickeys

Encanto has its fair share of hidden Mickeys. At the beginning of Isabela's song, "What Else Can I Do?," a cacti plant takes the form of Mickey Mouse, with one large circle in the middle and two smaller ones on top. During "Waiting On a Miracle," a similar shape can be seen in the fireworks.

A Fantasia Reference

In Bruno's den, a picture of what appears to be Sorcerer Mickey can be seen on the wall.

Disney (and Cultural) Nods in "Surface Pressure"

While "Surface Pressure" makes some obvious Disney references, specifically calling out Hercules and his battle with Cerberus, the song also has a Titanic homage, showing a brief clip of the infamous ship and referencing the ill-fated iceberg.