'Frozen 2': Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Big Release

Image zoom courtesy of The Walt Disney Studios

It's been six years since Disney charmed and thrilled audiences both young and old with Frozen, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale "The Snow Queen." The 3-D computer animated flick not only won two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Let It Go," which many kids understandably still refuse to let go), but became an instant classic. An entire generation of kids has grown up rightfully worshipping Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, the voice acting and singing queens behind sisters Anna and Elsa. So, it's no wonder Disney has been hard at work on a follow-up installment.

After years of anticipation, Frozen 2 will hit theaters nationwide on November 22. Here's your complete guide to prep for your family's trip to the theater.

Image zoom courtesy of The Walt Disney Studios

Watch the Sneak Peeks & Trailer

A special look, featuring the song "Into the Unknown," hit YouTube at the end of September. Fans are already loving the lyrics, penned by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez, who wrote the music for the first film: "Are you here to distract me so I make a big mistake? Or are you someone out there who’s a little bit like me, who knows deep down I’m not where I’m meant to be? Every day’s a little harder as I feel my power grow. Don’t you know there’s a part of me that longs to go into the unknown?"

Additionally, the clip offers a sneak peek at some of the most thrilling, emotionally-charged moments of the film, emphasizing a central theme: Elsa and Ana's enduring, powerful sister bond.

You might also want to check out the latest trailer, which features over two minutes of stunningly eye-catching moments from the film.

If that isn't enough of a fix before the film hits theaters, Disney also released a new teaser trailer earlier this month.

Twists, Turns, & Technical Details

New characters

In addition to the beloved original cast Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, Sven, and the trolls, you can look forward to two new central characters: Lieutenant Matthias, who is voiced by Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), and Anna and Elsa's mother, Queen Iduna, is shown in flashbacks and voiced by Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld).

Also, as you might have noticed in the trailers, the sisters also get up close and personal with several magical spirits of the Enchanted Forest. The fire spirit is a tiny, ridiculously adorable salamander named Bruni, who is sure to be a beloved new character.

Image zoom Disney

Romantic storylines

In Frozen, Disney steered away from the stereotypical boy-meets-girl plot that has been central to its other princess films, opting to focus on the beauty of sisterly love. Sure, Anna and Kristoff had their romance, and that will continue into the sequel. As one preview showed, Kristoff will try to find the right time to pop the question. But fans have held out hope that Frozen 2 would introduce a love interest for Elsa, as well.

Image zoom courtesy of The Walt Disney Studios

In an interview with IGN, Frozen 2 songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez explained that Elsa will continue to focus on her own journey of self-discovery. "Like the first movie, Elsa is not just defined by a romantic interest," Anderson-Lopez said. "There's so many movies that define a woman by her romantic interest. That's not a story that we wanted to tell at this point in time. What we really wanted to tell was if you have these powers, how do you grow and change and find your place in the world and find answers that haven't been found before?"

Image zoom courtesy of The Walt Disney Studios

The runtime

Clocking in at just over an hour and half, with a 103-minute runtime, it's absolutely possible to get through Frozen 2 without a bathroom break entirely, depending on your little one's age.

Frozen 2 Tickets & Premiere Events

Advance ticket sales are currently in progress on AtomTickets.com and Fandango.com.

To help families with their ultimate winter wonderland playdate options, Dolby Cinema at AMC is hosting an exclusive event at all locations for the November 23, 10 a.m. (local time) showing. The event will feature a Frozen 2 pin giveaway and a concession offer from AMC.