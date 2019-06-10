Frozen 2: Elsa and Anna Are All Business in Moody New Poster for Disney Sequel

Image zoom Disney

It’s almost time for Elsa and Anna to hit the big screen again, and they’re not looking as happy as we left them.

Disney released a new poster for Frozen 2, with Anna and Elsa standing back-to-back in a foggy and gloomy forest. The sisters both look concerned but ready to take on whatever challenge faces them.

The poster comes just a few months after Disney released the first teaser trailer for the movie, which welcomes back the main cast. Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell once again play Arendelle’s royal sisters, while Jonathan Groff is back as Kristoff and Josh Gad returns as the lovable Olaf.

But although teaser trailer showed Queen Elsa getting more in touch with her power, it also echoed the poster’s more somber note than the original landed on, with all the characters appearing very concerned about something.

While the first film mostly dealt with Elsa trying to suppress her powers out of a deep fear that she won’t be able to control them, the Queen saved the day in the end by embracing who she is. The 2015 short Frozen Fever showed a little bit of Elsa’s new attitude towards her powers now that she’s learning how to use them for good, and the sequel will see Elsa take them to the next level.

“[In Frozen] she had such a dramatic journey, and at the end she’s just starting to feel like she can open up and have some fun again,” co-director Chris Buck told Fandango. “That’s what was really good about the short — we could have fun with Elsa. And that personality… you will see in the next one.”

Frozen 2 opens Nov. 22.

