12 'Encanto' Memes Parents Can Relate To
Need a break from Bruno? These hilarious Encanto parenting memes are the distraction you didn't know you needed.
Credit: Disney.
If you can't stop thinking about Encanto—or the magical Madrigal family—you're not alone. The animated feature, which made its theatrical debut in November 2021 and hit Disney+ on December 24, is beloved by families everywhere. The film has a massive following, thanks (in part) to its brilliant music, casting, and animation. Heck, it even got therapists talking, specifically about the film's handling of cultural trauma and its deeper meaning.
Social media users know that the movie's songs aren't the only thing catching on. Encanto memes are popping up everywhere—and about every subject. Here are some of our favorite relatable Encanto memes about parenting, which are guaranteed to make you chuckle.
