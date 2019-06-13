A New Spice Girls Movie Is in the Works with All Five Members — Yes, Even Posh

Image zoom Andre Csillag/REX/Shutterstock

June 13, 2019

Time for Victoria Beckham to break out the little Gucci dress!

The Spice Girls (including Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice) are teaming up once again to bring their girl group to the silver screen — this time in animated form — more than two decades after their 1997 cult hit Spice World, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details about the film’s plot are not yet available, as THR explains it’s still in the early stages of development at Paramount Animation and won’t be released until 2020 at the very earliest. It will, however, include new songs, as well as ’90s classics that original fans will instantly recognize.

All five of the group’s members — Beckham, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie “Mel B” Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Geri Halliwell Horner (Ginger Spice) — are “very involved” in the film, Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria told THR.

This is the first film the gals will have headlined together since they rocked the globe with their 1997 hit Spice World, which saw them dealing with the trials and tribulations of fame and friendship as they went on adventures and worked toward becoming the biggest girl group of all time.

Spice World initially received mixed reviews, but the British musical comedy has since gone down in history as a cult classic among fans and remains an important blip on the late-’90s international pop culture radar.

Simon Fuller, who managed the Girls during the peak of their success, will produce the new animated film, according to THR. His brother, Kim, notably wrote the screenplay for Spice World, while the new movie will be penned by Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith.

Bunton, 43, Brown, 44, Chisholm, 45, and Halliwell Horner, 46, are gearing up to wrap their 13-date Spice World – 2019 Tour, which will conclude Saturday in London with the last of three shows in the English capital.

And though Beckham, 45, was not participating in the reunion tour in order to focus on her fashion label, that didn’t stop her from supporting her former bandmates ahead of their first show in Dublin on May 24.

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!” she captioned a throwback photo of the group performing in their heyday, adding the hashtag #FriendshipNeverEnds — a reference to their breakout hit “Wannabe” — and tagging her former bandmates.

This article originally appeared on People.com.