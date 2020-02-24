A New ‘PAW Patrol’ Movie Is Coming in 2021 and Here’s What You Need to Know

Image zoom Nickelodeon

If you're the parent of a preschooler who is wild for PAW Patrol, you're far from alone. The show airs in over 160 countries and in 30 languages. Now, little ones all over the globe are going to be pumped by the exciting news that their favorite animated characters will soon hit theaters.

Spin Master Entertainment, the company behind the PAW Patrol toy line that inspired by the animated TV series, announced in a press release that they'll produce PAW Patrol: The Movie in association with Nickelodeon Movies, distributed by Paramount Pictures. "We are thrilled to partner with Paramount and Nickelodeon to bring the PAW Patrol franchise and the characters that children love, to the big screen," Spin Master Entertainment's Executive Vice President, Jennifer Dodge, stated.

Here, all the known details.

PAW Patrol: The Movie Release Date

Kids usually tune into Nick Jr. to see Ryder and his team of rescue pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky, and Skye. They've also been able to get their fankid fix through PAW Patrol clothing, toys, and even a live show. But you'll be able to plan a trip to the movie theater for the rescue crew's big-screen debut in August 2021, according to the press release.

The Creative Minds Behind the Movie

At the helm of the movie will be animation veteran Cal Brunker who also worked on Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature and Escape From Planet Earth. So, if you and your children were into either of those movies, chances are you'll be pumped for Brunker's interpretation of PAW Patrol, as well.

Plot Details

While producers have yet to spill the specifics on the storyline of the first-ever PAW Patrol film script, Motherly speculates, "We're gonna bet there's a problem, 'round Adventure Bay, and Ryder and his team of pups will come and save the day." Sounds about right.

What's Next

The PAW Patrol movie is reportedly the first of a number of feature films in the works by Spin Master Entertainment, so that might mean that kids have Hatchimals or Zoomer flicks to look forward to, as well.

In the meantime, families will be counting down the days before they can experience Adventure Bay on the big screen.